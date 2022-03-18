The question of the day COVID-19 Variant Should we worry about deltacron? | TECHNOLOGY

According to the criteria of Know more

A few days ago, the registration of the first two cases of a supposed new variant, informally known as deltacron, since it would be a merger between the delta and omicron variants. Although a case in this regard had already been reported in January of this year, but it was later found out that it was laboratory contamination, a recent study found that there is presence of this recombination of the SARS-CoV-2 in some European countries.

That is why the World Health Organization (WHO) already has it under review, although it indicates that it would have a “low level of circulation”. However, the body does not rule out that this is related to the decrease in the number of tests of COVID-19 in most of the world.

“Given the decline in testing around the world, we are at a disadvantage in tracking this virus as effectively as we should.”The head of the WHO anticovid technical unit, Maria Van Kerkhove, commented at a press conference, according to the EFE agency. He recalled that after two years of the pandemic there is a very important global capacity for diagnosis and genetic sequencing of the coronavirus. which is being underutilized due to the impression that the pandemic is over or that it is no longer serious.

The WHO does not have a name for the recombination that has been detected in a small number of cases in France, the Netherlands and Denmark. Although the Brazilian health authorities reported this Tuesday on the confirmation of two infections with deltacron, yesterday they rectified indicating that these are cases that are still under investigation.