The question of the day | What will happen to Twitter after the arrival of Elon Musk? | TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk, is 52 years old and, according to Forbes magazine, is the richest person in the world, with a fortune estimated at more than 200 billion dollars. He is one of the creators of the well-known PayPal online payment system, and founder of various companies that have drawn attention for his revolutionary proposals. However, not all of his projects have been successful.

On your side, Twitter It is not the most popular or attractive social network, but it is perhaps the most spicy. It was created in March 2006 and it is estimated that it has an average of 322 million active users per month; a figure very far from, for example, the 2,900 million monthly active users of Facebook. However, it is the largest acquisition in the history of technology so far.

With this purchase, according to Musk himself, what is sought is that Twitter better than ever and become a haven for free speech with little regulation.

Of course, these types of statements set off alerts in various groups for the defense of human and civic rights, warning of the risk that the social network is permissible with hateful or violent speech, in particular against minorities. Will Twitter become a place without restrictions? will it succeed Musk attract new investors and make Twitter start to be successful, economically?