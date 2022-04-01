The questions that the post-credits scene of Morbius leaves!

The post-credits scene Morbius seeks to establish the future of the Spider-Man universe at Sony, but it left us with a number of questions.

This article contains spoilers!

Venom and No Way Home showed us that the histories of the universes of Marvel and Sony can match, and post-credits scene from Morbius continues to expand the ties between the two narratives, at least in terms of spider-man.

The foregoing is due to the fact that in the aforementioned post-credits scene we see The vultureinterpreted by Michael Keaton who we last saw Spider-Man: Homecoming– appear in a cell, which tells us that your character has been transported from el MCU to the reality of Morbius.

This is followed by a news bulletin announcing that a man named Adrian Toomes He randomly showed up in a jail cell, and that an emergency hearing is being held on his release, since there is no reason for him to be incarcerated in the first place.

The meeting between villains

This is followed by a scene where Michael Morbius is contacted by The vulturewho tells him he doesn’t know how he ended up in this world, but is convinced it has something to do with Spider Man. Then he offers to Morbius the opportunity to work with him as part of a team, as he believes that together “they could do something good.”

This leaves us with many doubts about how Marvel and Sony plan square this shared universeand in Out of Focus we tell you some possible answers to these predicaments.

What could the scene mean?

The executives of sony pictures have always dreamed of making their own film of the Sinister Six, and it’s not crazy to think that characters from his universe like Venom, The vulture and Morbius they could team up to fight with Spider Man.

Since 2010, the studio tried to put its plans into motion through the films of The Amazing Spider-Man, but everything fell apart when the second film of the superhero was not well received.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, daniel espinosa -Director of Morbius– seemed to admit that a Sinister Six movie is in the works: “Okay, The vulture he’s recruiting teammates and has already seduced one. So it seems like a start.”

How was The Vulture transported to the Morbius Universe?

Most likely, the villain transported himself from the universe of Marvel at Sony during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Perhaps the fact that The vulture know the secret identity of spider-man before Mysterio revealing it to the world, it somehow put it in another timeline.

Who else will join The Sinister Six?

Yes Sony wants to make a film of the 6 sinisters, currently the team already has poison, Morbius and the Vulturebut there are 3 places left to fill and face spider-man.

coming soonand Sony will premiere Kraven, a film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, who is traditionally a member of the aforementioned team in the comics. Interestingly, another iconic villain of the arachnid hero will also appear in this feature film: the chameleonwhich could easily join the pool.

After the above, we would only need to meet one more member of the Sinister Sixand although many have theorized with the possibility that madam web be the last member, the character that will be played by dakota johnson in a future project Sonyis more an ally of spider-man than an enemy.

Who is Spider-Man in the Morbius Universe?

Director of MorbiusDaniel Espinosa, confirmed that the vampire is located in the same universe as Venom and stated that “the public [pronto] discover to” the answer about who your Spider Man. Although it is possible that Sony present a new actor as the famous superhero, they could also choose to respond to fan pressure and bring back Andrew Garfield.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?