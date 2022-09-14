The quick and easy trick of the famous to continue taking advantage of lingerie dresses

For many months we have been very loyal to lingerie dresses. They are comfortable, elegant and very flattering. They became fashionable in the nineties thanks

to the top model Kate Moss and since then they have been a basic wardrobe staple. But now, with halftime, can they continue to be worn?

Lingerie dresses do not have to go into the background in your wardrobe with the arrival of halftime. It just takes a little imagination to be able to reuse them and give them a new life. The key? Add combinations that suit the new season.

One of the most successful formulas to continue carrying

lingerie dresses beyond summer is betting on basic white t-shirts. They are a simple option, very popular and easy to carry. To elevate the look, a pair of ballerinas or loafers, and to continue being comfortable, some sneakers.

But luckily, it is not the only option. We can also include sweaters when it’s cooler or even a white shirt with a knot at the waist. The latter is what actress Anne Hathway has done in her appearance during

the US Open tennis final.

The actress did not want to miss one of the most anticipated events in the world of sports where a majestic final was arranged with

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. For the occasion, Anne accompanied by friends, enjoyed the evening of tennis with an easy outfit to inspire you.

anne wore

a lingerie dress in mustard color and very elegant satin fabric. In addition to giving her look a more sophisticated touch, with this color, Anne achieved a more striking and cheerful outfit. To give it a different touch and not go for the classic blazer, she wore

a simple white Ralph Lauren shirt.

The

white shirts are an indispensable basic which, as you have seen, are used to wear alone with jeans, but also to renew garments during halftime such as a lingerie dress. In the case of the actress, instead of wearing a loose shirt,

wanted to opt for a super flattering knot at the waist to enhance the figure.

To accompany the day look, Anne wore very comfortable gold sandals and a large black bag to carry everything you need. As you see, it is

a comfortable and easy to copy look during the mid-season and without spending anything.