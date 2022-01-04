the quick change of look after the platinum blonde

Remember Billie Eilish’s platinum hair? For a few weeks now he has “abandoned” them to return to the brown. The thing that few people know is that between one change of look and the other there was a third really extreme “header”.

Billie Eilish she is one of the revelation artists of recent years and, in addition to having depopulated with her talent and her hits, she has also become a true style icon. She was not afraid to show off oversized and casual dresses on international red carpets, underlining the fact that she wants to “hide” the shapes to avoid bringing attention to her body. Over time, however, she has implemented a real fashion revolution and, in addition to dressing completely designer, she has begun to dare between necklines, princely dresses and transparencies. The detail that has remained unchanged from the beginning? Continue to have a passion for original hair looks.

Billie Eilish with red hair

It is therefore not surprising that the singer recently used social media to make an unprecedented revelation on her hair. In the last few months she had sported a bold platinum blonde hair but for some time now she has been a brunette again. The thing that few people know is that between one change of look and the other there was a third extreme hair revolution. Billie dyed her hair fire red, even if only for a week. He documented the “lightning” transformation with some videos he had saved on his mobile phone and then wrote in the caption: “I said goodbye to blond and went red for a week“.

Billie Eilish with platinum hair

Billie Eilish’s passion for original hair looks

Fans weren’t too shocked by yet another change of Billie Eilish’s look, since from the very beginning they have always been used to her constant “head shots”. The singer has ranged between a cobalt blue bob, a two-tone hair in black and fluorescent green, platinum blonde, while today she is back “to her origins” with a brown dye. In short, Billie is not afraid to renew herself: she will certainly soon visit the hairdresser once again to bring a touch of novelty to her image (and the followers can’t wait).

