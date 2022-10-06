The quick, easy and very rich breakfast that will make you happy all day

Starting the day well can be a declaration of intentions of how we want the hours to unfold until we call it a day. A good breakfast, in addition to being a reason to get out of bed, can help us be happier. There are foods that, due to their nutrients, enhance a feeling of well-being in our brain. Joy is influenced by serotonin – happiness hormone – and endorphin – responsible for relieving stress -, two key allies to have a good mood and be happier.

Namely, we can contribute to being happier by choosing which foods we include in our first meal of the day. According to research conducted by Binghamton University in New York (United States), adults who consume fewer carbohydrates and more fruit suffer fewer episodes of depression and anxiety.

Some keys that are easy to follow but that we often forget, falling into the mistake of confusing eating well with the pleasure and enjoyment of a good meal, but the truth is that they have nothing to do with it. Having a balanced and healthy diet does not mean that we cannot enjoy the food we eat, but it does imply control.

blueberries

Whether mixed with skyr, yogurt, or on their own, they’re an easy option for breakfast. Blueberries have a complete nutritional profile and are ideal foods to improve mood. They have a delicious flavor and are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, they help activate positive responses and signs of well-being in the brain. Like other fruits, such as blackberries or berries such as Acai.

bananas

Mixing bananas, blueberries and skyr can be an ideal breakfast recipe and will provide us with a dose of happiness and protein to start the day. Its nutritional profile is rich in important substances for the body, such as vitamin B6, tryptophan and potassium, iron and magnesium, also related to mood.

Honey

We can add it to fruit, milk, yogurt or even, for those with a sweet tooth, take it alone and it allows sweetening without the damage of refined sugars. Of course, as long as it is pure bees. It is a very beneficial food for the brain, since contains quercetin and kaempferoltwo substances that contribute to your good health. Honey helps release serotonin, which elevates mood and relaxes.

Nuts

A handful of nuts can be combined with any of the foods on this list and are a excellent source of Omega 3 fatty acids. Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts or cashews are vegetable sources rich in tryptophan, the ally of happiness.

Chocolate

Ideal with nuts or bananas, and always better with over 85% cocoa, the consumption of chocolate provides many of the chemicals needed to be happy. In addition to its flavor, what produces a feeling of well-being is that it activates and accelerates the production of serotonin and stress control.

