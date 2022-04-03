The quick phrases of Google Assistant are already in Spanish on the Google Pixel 6

Related news

We have had to wait a few months to finally receive the quick phrases of Google Assistant in Spanish. A form of bypass that Google Assistant command with which we usually invoke it and thus have another type of more personal interaction such as that offered by Amazon’s Alexa.

Google Assistant already supports several languages

Quick phrases allow us to bypass the ‘Ok, Google’ for certain commands in Google Assistant. The fact that more languages ​​are supported today It will allow expanding the use of these phrases.

Google, via Android Police, has communicated support for these languages ​​in its forums. I know has updated the list of languages and the regions that already allow the use of these quick phrases from the Google Assistant.

Until today, these phrases were only available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in English, Japanese and German. Now They are Italian, Spanish and French those that are added to the list so that Canadian French is even included as a regional dialect.

The full list of languages Right now compatible are:

English (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore).

French (France and Canada).

German.

Italian.

Spanish (Spain and the United States).

Japanese.

However, some of the quick phrases that can be used are:

Activate Bluetooth.

Take a screenshot.

Take a selfie.

Go to John Legend on Twitter.

Help me speak Spanish.

Start with voice recording.

Look up Henry VIII on Wikipedia.

are only some of the examples that can be used to open the fan for others, since we can activate another series of connections on the mobile or perform searches without having to use the ‘Ok, Google’ to invoke Google Assistant.

