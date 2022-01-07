The quick swab at the pharmacy will be used as the end of the illness, the one at home to enter quarantine

BOLOGNA From Monday 10 January the Emilia-Romagna pharmacies will be able to perform rapid swabs to decree the end of the isolation of positives and the quarantine for close contacts. This was announced by the regional councilor for health Raffaele Donini, explaining that the agreement with pharmacies will be signed today. Those who test positive in the pharmacy, therefore, will already be able to book an appointment for the isolation closure pad, which can be carried out (provided they have been negative for at least three days) ten days from positivity or seven for people vaccinated with the third dose. (or who have completed primary school or have recovered from Covid for less than four months). Swabs performed for quarantine closure or isolation are the responsibility of the Health Service.

The agreement with the pharmacies also provides for the possibility of carrying out a rapid antigen test for students of first and second grade secondary schools in whose class a Covid case has occurred, at the request of the general practitioner or pediatrician. In particular, they will be able to take the first test when the presence of a positive is detected and the second test five days after the first. The buffer will be borne by the commissioner.

Furthermore, from January 17, an Autotesting platform will be operational, open only to people vaccinated with at least two doses: it will be possible, in the event of a positive rapid nasal antigen test performed independently at home, to record the results of the self-test on a portal of the Region, immediately starting the period of isolation.

In this case, only one of the rapid tests valid in the pharmacy can be used. Furthermore, the people who will be able to resort to this opportunity will have to fall into the following cases: have already received the second vaccination dose, regardless of the date of administration; have activated the electronic health record (ESF) or, in the case of minors, be associated with the parent’s ESF.

The result will be uploaded by inserting the photo with the test result, the choice of the test used from the list of valid ones, information on the behavior to be followed in the event of symptoms appearing, information on the type of certificate that will be sent on the ESF by the Departments of Public Health.

About 2.5 million people will be able to self-test in Emilia-Romagna, all those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle. In this way, it will be impossible to self-test for those who did not want to vaccinate for contrary to the procedure.

“This is an alliance between citizens and public health to reduce the circulation of the virus immediately, allowing the person who should be positive to immediately trigger isolation – explains Donini – In this way, public health will be lightened and will be able to push the accelerator on vaccinations “.