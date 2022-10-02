THE QUOTES OF THE WEEK – Haiti, the sticks of Pujols and the disorientation of Margarita | Phrases of the Week

The presidential candidate for the PLD, Margarita Cedeño, entered “by mistake” an activity of her party colleague Abel Martínez, who also aspires to the same position.

In a video that circulated on social networks and went viral, it was possible to observe how Cedeño entered a political act a little disoriented, believing that it was a general activity of the purple party.

He immediately apologized in a pleasant manner, greeted the participants and urged them all to vote in the consultation that will take place in October with the aim of electing the PLD presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The 700 home runs of Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernández

Dominican baseball player Albert Pujols fired up social networks after hitting his 700th home run. But this was not the only thing that made him a trend for several days.

A photograph with Nicole Fernández, the daughter of former President Leonel Fernández, went around the world along with speculation of an alleged love affair after she congratulated him on his feat, thanked him for being by his side during a trip and say I loved him along with a nickname.

Hours passed and the sports writer, Enrique Rojas, announced that the player had confirmed his love relationship with Fernández.

Incident between deputies and the Ministry of Education

Deputy Ydenia Doñé Tiburcio denounced that she and other legislators were kicked out of the office of the Ministry of Education when they went to an appointment to talk with Minister Ángel Hernández.

According to the congresswoman, narrating the situation in the Chamber of Deputies, the Minister of Education told them to leave his office because he makes the rules there.

On the subject, the president of the chamber, Alfredo Pacheco, said that he received information and an “unofficial” video where the moment in which the minister says exactly what Doñé denounced and that he would not allow the deputies to be mistreated is heard.

But this does not end here, after unleashing the hornet’s nest, the Ministry of Education defended itself and made public the video of the visit showing that they are having a pleasant conversation, but in a tense atmosphere, after the deputies left voluntarily after that Hernández asked them not to use the cameras they had brought because it was a courtesy visit.

Incident in Haitian market

Panic seized the surroundings of the Dominican-Haitian border after an incident was recorded in the Codevi free zone, in the Juana Méndez commune on the Haitian side.

Dozens of Dominican and Haitian workers left terrified when a mob of Haitians interrupted by breaking windows in some buildings, an ambulance and generating chaos throughout the area without clearly knowing the cause of the altercation.

The Dominican authorities clarified that Haitian gangs did not participate in the event, that no Dominican was kidnapped or injured, and that it was not on the Dominican side, as was rumored on social networks.

So far they have deployed military personnel and tanks throughout the border to reinforce security in the area.