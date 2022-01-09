the race begins! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE OF KRANJSKA GORA WOMEN’S SLALOM AT 9.30 AND 12.30

THE STARTING BIBS OF THE ADELBODEN SLALOM

10.30 Adelboden slalom started with Scandinavian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.

10.28 The Norwegian Foss-Solevaag is ready at the starting gate.

10.27 It snows in Adelboden.

10.23 The slalom ranking is very uncertain, but it must be said that so far just two races have been completed. The Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and the Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen at 140, third Noel at 100, sixth Razzoli at 65, ninth Vinatzer at 50.

10.21 The general classification of the World Cup sees the Swiss Marco Odermatt, winner of yesterday’s giant, clearly in the lead, with 845 points, followed by 469 by the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and 447 by the Austrian Matthias Mayer.

10.18 Last year the Austrian Marco Schwarz triumphed with 0.14 over the German Linus Strasser and 0.15 over the British Dave Ryding. The top 10 finished the race in just 51 cents …

10.16 The French Clement Noel has never won in Adelboden. He was 2nd in 2019, while in 2021 he finished eighth.

10.15 In recent years Giuliano Razzoli has never finished in the points in Adelboden. The last top30 dates back to 28th place in 2017. The best result remains fourth place in 2015.

10.12 In Adelboden, back in 2015, Stefano Gross obtained the only victory of his career.

10.10 Manfred Moelgg instead boasts two podiums among the rapid gates on the Swiss snows: 2nd in 2017, 3rd in 2013.

10.09 Alex Vinatzer’s relationship with Adelboden is very bad: 20th in 2019, out in the first heat in 2020, not qualified in 2021.

10.07 Yesterday Alex Vinatzer fell victim to a sudden fall into a giant, suffering a blow to his left shoulder. Nothing to worry about.

10.05 Giuliano Razzoli returns to the race after the back problems accused during the Christmas period. The Emilian was lucky that the slalom in Zagreb was canceled, in this way he did not miss a single competition.

10.03 The starting bibs of the Italians: 10 Alex Vinatzer, 19 Manfred Moelgg, 23 Giuliano Razzoli, 27 Stefano Gross, 30 Simon Maurberger, 37 Tommaso Sala, 54 Riccardo Tonetti.

10.00 Starting bibs for today’s slalom:

1 422082 FOSS-SOLEVAAG Sebastian 1991 NOR Voelkl

2 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA Head

3 6190403 NOEL Clement 1997 FRA Dynastar

4 422304 KRISTOFFERSEN Henrik 1994 NOR Rossignol

5 54063 FELLER Manuel 1992 AUT Atomic

6 511902 ZENHAEUSERN Ramon 1992 SUI Rossignol

7 54320 SCHWARZ Marco 1995 AUT Atomic

8 511996 YULE Daniel 1993 SUI Fischer

9 220689 RYDING Dave 1986 GBR Fischer

10 6293171 VINATZER Alex 1999 ITA Nordica

11 502015 JAKOBSEN Kristoffer 1994 SWE Fischer

12 512182 MEILLARD Loic 1996 ON Rossignol

13 380335 ZUBCIC Filip 1993 CRO Atomic

14 202451 STRASSER Linus 1992 GER Rossignol

15 54170 MATT Michael 1993 AUT Rossignol

16 511983 AERNI Luca 1993 ON Fischer

17 54444 GSTREIN Fabio 1997 AUT Atomic

18 561322 HADALIN Stefan 1995 SLO Rossignol

19 292491 MOELGG Manfred 1982 ITA Fischer

20 512203 NEF Tanguy 1996 SUI Head

21 480736 KHOROSHILOV Alexander 1984 RUS Fischer

22 422507 HAUGAN Timon 1996 NOR Head

23 293098 RAZZOLI Giuliano 1984 ITA Fischer

24 53889 HIRSCHBUEHL Christian 1990 AUT Rossignol

25 60253 MARCHANT Armand 1997 BEL Salomon

26 380334 VIDOVIC Matej 1993 CRO Head

27 293797 GROSS Stefano 1986 ITA Voelkl

28 103729 READ Erik 1991 CAN Atomic

29 512138 SIMONET Sandro 1995 SUI Rossignol

30 6291430 MAURBERGER Simon 1995 ITA Atomic

31 422729 BRAATHEN Lucas 2000 NOR Atomic

32 380361 RODES Istok 1996 CRO Atomic

33 511908 SCHMIDIGER Reto 1992 SUI Nordica

34 561244 KRANJEC Zan 1992 SLO Rossignol

35 51395 DIGRUBER Marc 1988 AUT Atomic

36 511899 ROCHAT Marc 1992 SUI Nordica

37 6291574 Tommaso 1995 ITA Dynastar

38 54093 STROLZ Johannes 1992 AUT Head

39 202615 TREMMEL Anton 1994 GER Nordica

40 380377 KOLEGA Samuel 1999 CRO Rossignol

41 6300464 KOYAMA Yohei 1998 JPN Head

42 221223 MAJOR Billy 1996 GBR Fischer

43 6531936 WINTERS Luke 1997 USA Rossignol

44 6532163 SEYMOUR Jett 1998 USA

45 491879 SALARICH Joaquim 1994 ESP Rossignol

46 422766 STEEN OLSEN Alexander 2001 NOR Rossignol

47 6190497 LETITERS Theo 1997 FRA Rossignol

48 150644 KRYZL Krystof 1986 CZE Atomic

49 221236 TAYLOR Laurie 1996 GBR Head

50 202584 RAUCHFUSS Julian 1994 GER Rossignol

51 92719 ZLATKOV Kamen 1997 BUL Head

52 202908 HIMMELSBACH Fabian 1999 GER Rossignol

53 54252 RASCHNER Dominik 1994 AUT Rossignol

54 291318 TONETTI Riccardo 1989 ITA Blizzard

55 104697 WALLACE Liam 1999 CAN Rossignol

56 6531160 LEEVER Alex 1995 USA Fischer

57 202485 KETTERER David 1993 GER Atomic

58 512120 von GRUENIGEN Noel 1995 ON Fischer

59 481730 KUZNETSOV Ivan 1996 RUS Atomic

60 180870 SULKAKOSKI Oskari 2000 FIN Atomic

61 430633 JASICZEK Michal 1994 POL Nordica

62 390044 LAINE Tormis 2000 EAST Kaestle

63 6531963 STEFFEY George 1997 USA Rossignol

64 6300451 KATO Seigo 1998 JPN Atomic

65 6190543 RASSAT Paco 1998 FRA Salomon

66 60256 VERBEKE Tom 1997 BEL Salomon

67 40621 MUHLEN-SCHULTE Louis 1998 AUS

9.57 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Direct of the men’s slalom in Adelboden (Switzerland), valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup.

THE AZZURRI’S BACKGROUND IN ADELBODEN

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MALE GIANT

THE CHRONICLE OF THE FEMALE GIANT BY KRANJSKA GORA

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the slalom in Adelboden. The Chuenisbärgli is ready to host the specialists of rapid-gates after the thrilling giant staged yesterday, Alex Vinatzer constitutes the greatest hope of a podium for the blue group.

It falls within the circus the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Champion Giuliano Razzoli, stopped by some back problems before the unsuccessful Croatian trip. The contingent of the Bel Paese also includes Stefano Gross, Manfred Moelgg, Tommaso Sala, Simon Maurberger and Riccardo Tonetti for today’s race.

The man to beat will be the transalpine Clement Noel, it is forbidden to underestimate the Austrians Manuel Feller (second yesterday) and Marco Schwarz in addition to the fearsome Norwegians Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Henrik Kristoffersen. The games for the specialty cup are wide open and the Swiss track will be able to give fans a race full of emotions.

How is Luca De Aliprandini after the crash? Severe pain in the left ankle

First run scheduled at 10.30 while the reversal of the thirty is scheduled at 13.30. LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport will offer you a detailed report of the event in real time, follow with us one of the most anticipated slaloms of the season!

Photo: Lapresse