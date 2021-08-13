The Race Continues in August, but Beware of Correction

In this first half of August 2021, there was no shortage of surprises for investors interested in the movements of the Polkadot (DOT) cryptocurrency.

The ascent from the beginning of July

The rapid climb at the end of July has slowed down in the past few days, but Polkadot could still surprise with new hikes towards the main technical resistance levels.

As of 11:00 today, August 13, 2021, Polkadot is at $ 22.04, up + 3.83%, and still represents the ninth most traded cryptocurrency in the market according to CoinMarketCap. However, in the past 24 hours, trading volumes have fallen by more than 20%.

Polkadot price predictions for the rest of the month

Currently, the gain for the month of August 2021 is over 20% thanks to the gallop of the last few weeks, which had to be interrupted between 18 and 20 dollars.

The resistance of $ 20 was then broken and the current price value, at $ 22, may suggest a brief consolidation for Polkadot before a new rally. The short-term target is that of $ 25.7 which also corresponds to the Fibonacci retracement of 38.2%. Following is the $ 27.5. However, the risk of a correction before reaching this second resistance value cannot be underestimated.

In fact, if the price of Polkadot fails to remain above the current $ 22, then a correction could be triggered at least up to the $ 20 level, which would represent the main support.

Beyond this value, we could move quickly to the levels of the first week of July, when the price of Polkadot stood at $ 17.8.

A decline to this value would in fact result in a complete erosion of the increases made during the month of August 2021. The next support level would be that of $ 15.5, in which also lies the simple 50-day average.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

