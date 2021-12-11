The race of gas plants: here is the map of the 48 projects in Italy

The most relevant projects

In particular, the refurbishments and upgrades to gas of Enel’s plants target more than 6,700 new megawatts, as in the decarbonisation announced for the coal-fired plants of Brindisi Cerano And Civitavecchia and the one just reconfirmed by the Spice, but also Venice Fusina, Triune (Vercelli), The Box (Piacenza), Montalto (Viterbo), Larino (Campobasso), Rossano (Cosenza).

For the energy transition also the important projects of the Edison for Venice Marghera (where the new very high efficiency turbine built by Ansaldo was installed) e Presenzano (Caserta).

The Lombard A2A with about 2 thousand megawatts is committed to abandoning coal a Monfalcone (Gorizia) and plans the restructuring for the large power plant in San FIlippo (Messina), while it reactivates the coal-fired power plant in the port of toasts.

Ep renews the large power plants in Tavazzano (Lauds) e Ostiglia (on the Mantuan bank of the Po) and looks at the power plant of Trapani.

Calenia (Axpo with Hera) has the procedure underway for 940 megawattt a Sparanise (Caserta).

And Meta Energia’s activism stands out with a large number of small new power plants.

The effects on the market

Days ago, during a hearing with the Arera energy authority, the general manager of one of the primary electricity companies, Tirreno Power, Fabrizio Allegra, described the scenario that is being created on the market.

The capacity market, this is the panorama that Allegra paints, will develop its effects starting from January, “effects linked to the timing of updating and the level of the strike price, to the onerousness of penalties for unavailability in the absence of suitable tools for its mitigation and inequality in the treatment of existing plants compared to new ones “.

According to Tirreno Power, all these elements converge in generating a strong competitive pressure on the already existing combined cycle methane plants, which in the next few years risk being excluded from the market by the new combined cycle methane plants.

News from the plants

At the Ep thermoelectric power station in Tavazzano (Lodi) Ansaldo Energia began civil works to build the new 800 megawatt power plant. “The heart of the combined cycle is made up of the GT36 class H gas turbine, two generators and a steam turbine,” says Giuseppe Marino, CEO of Ansaldo Energia.

The start of the commercial year is scheduled for November 1, 2023. In the meantime, Terna has started the activities of “rationalization of the provincial electricity grid connected to the construction of the Chignolo Po-Maleo power line” and is redesigning the high voltage lines sold by the railways near the Tavazzano power station.