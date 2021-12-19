The race of the ‘Queen of Blood’ is at the end. Elizabeth Holmes sentencing on Monday

AGI – A jury made up of 12 jurors, 4 women and 8 men, will decide next Monday the fate of one of the best-known startuppers in Silicon Valley: Elizabeth Holmes.

Founder of Theranos, the young manager, together with her boss Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, of Pakistani origin and with whom the woman had a relationship, are accused of telematic fraud for having created a small device capable of carrying out blood tests for over 200 factors and values, from the simplest ones such as blood counts to elements of risk for tumors and other pathologies, using a few drops of blood material.

The 12 jurors who they must determine if the woman is guilty of fraud (the trial of Balwani will start in January instead), they listened to testimonies for three months. If the 37-year-old woman who promised to revolutionize blood testing is found guilty, she he would risk twenty years in prison.

The proceedings began on September 8 at the court of San Jose, California. According to the power of attorney led by Robert Leach, the couple would have realized a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors and another to deceive doctors and patients.

Everything revolved around Theranos, a private health company founded by the then 19-year-old Holmes in Palo Alto, which set out to revolutionize medicine through a completely innovative way of drawing blood. The device produced, Edison, could have been use in pharmacies and parapharmacies and, in perspective, also from home.

According to the indictment Holmes would have been aware that the mechanism was not working but he would have proceeded equally with the research and the commercial proposal. Not only that, the young promise would have involved high-sounding names in the financing of the project, managing to convey around the project about a billion dollars.

Giving money to the company were Henry Kissinger, John Schultz, Betsy DeVos, a businesswoman and former education secretary under Donald Trump, and James Mattis, the general, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq and former defense minister. Among the ‘victims’ of the scam also the lawyer close to the Democrats David Boies, the former senators Sam Nunn and Bill Frist, as well as Australian tycoon Rupert Murdoch, which put $ 125 million on the table.

In 2014 Fortune crowned Holmes, “This Ceo is out for blood”, and called it “The new Steve Jobs”. In 2015 the girl was on the cover of Forbes. Not only that, the machine was given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration in 2015 for the diagnosis of the HSV-1 virus, the herpes simplex virus.

In 2018, after a series of complaints, lawsuits and protests, a journalistic investigation published by John Carreyrou of the Wall Street Journal, uncovered the Theranos scam, in a book. This was followed by the formalization of the charges by the attorney of the Northern District of California that put an end to the race which had brought Theranons to a $ 10 billion valuation.

The rise and fall of Holmes, with the criminal investigation launched in March, is now about to become an Apple-distributed film: the title “Bad Blood” by director Adam McKay, and the name of the protagonist: Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence .