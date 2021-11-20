“The race pace is good, we are missing something for the Qualification”

It was not a great Friday for the Ferraris to make their debut at the Losail track, where the Qatar Grand Prix is ​​held at the weekend.

Despite this, Charles Leclerc is optimistic for what will be the rest of the third last round of the 2021 Formula 1 season, starting with the fact that he liked the track very much.

“This circuit is really great, I liked it so much, but only in the race will we understand how much action we will have, even if I am convinced that there will be some”, says the Monegasque, who yesterday admitted that he was unable to prepare at best for the simulator for the event.

“It went quite well, we were able to try all the things we brought, which is positive. Now we will have to work in the evening to try to recover that something of performance that we lack for Qualifying”.

According to Leclerc, the SF21 lacks pure speed performances to get a good placement on the starting grid, while in view of Sunday’s GP it seems that they have found the squad in Maranello.

What should not be underestimated is the value of the rivals, who this time, in addition to the usual suspects from McLaren with whom we are playing for third place in the Constructors, are also the guys from AlphaTauri.

“We looked strong on the race pace, but there is still work to be done, especially for Qualifying. McLaren and AlphaTauri seem to be our main opponents for this weekend, for the moment we are behind, but we are confident we can recover what we lack.” .