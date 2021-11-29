the race restarts. Omicron variant effect and super Green pass

The Super Green Pass and the fear of a possible greater contagiousness of the Omicron variant have sparked the rush to the first doses of the anti Covid-19 vaccine. Compared to the week between 15 and 21 November, in fact, in the one that has just ended there was a real boom: + 40%. Yesterday, despite Sunday, the 28,300 first administrations were exceeded: a growing trend that was also seen on Friday, when there were over 25,600. Many more than the average of the 17,000 of the previous days. Health Minister Roberto Speranza is satisfied. “There is a significant increase on this front in the last few days, he explained – I think it is thanks to the measures we have put in place and which have produced a further stimulus to vaccination. This is important and positive ».

IN THE REGIONS

The results are virtuous all over the country. In Lazio, where 9.3 million administrations have been exceeded (and which is the second Region after Lombardy, which however has double the number of inhabitants), the numbers confirm this race. On Saturday, according to the Councilor for Health Alessio D’Amato, there were, in fact, more than 4 thousand first doses, with “over 30 thousand vaccines administered” and an “increase of 53% compared to the previous week”. “It is an important boost to the vaccination campaign”, underlined the delegate of the Zingaretti junta. The first doses also almost doubled in Liguria: this week there were 6,390, compared to 3,821 of the seven days before.

MARATHON

Meanwhile, every effort is being made to try to get as many people to join the immunization program. A five-day marathon will open in Trentino on 4 December, with vaccination centers that will remain open from 6 in the morning until midnight, with the aim of immunizing at least 100,000 people with the first or third dose. The Super Green pass will come into effect on December 6th and will remain mandatory in the white areas until January 15th. There is now a week left, but before the feast of the Immaculate Conception there will be many more restrictions for those who have decided not to get vaccinated. A move that the government has thought so as not to ruin Christmas and to try to curb the increase in infections of the Sars Cov-2 virus that has occurred in recent weeks. Even in the white areas, the pass that can be obtained today thanks to the tampon can only be used to go to work or to use public transport. Therefore, it will have to be shown at the most frequent random checks that will be on buses, trains, trams and subways. In the yellow areas, the Super version will be required, which can only be obtained with vaccination or after being cured of Covid. It will be used to go to the cinema, theater, stadium, parties, discos, public ceremonies and will also allow you to enter the indoor areas of restaurants. The government has also established a new rule for those who decide to stay in hotels: if before no certification was needed, now things have changed. Together with the identity document, the Green pass must be presented. In this case, the traditional one obtained even only with the negative pad is sufficient. The enhanced Green Pass will be valid for 9 months from the last administration of the vaccination cycle or from certified recovery. The basic version, on the other hand, will be valid for a maximum of 72 hours.