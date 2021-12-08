the race with the …

After the postponement of the match against Burnley, Tottenham risks missing another Premier League match this time for the Covid outbreak which broke out between Sunday and Monday. There are 11 positive players and staff in the team group and for this reason the Premier League has been asked to postpone the match against Brighton scheduled for Sunday.

Covid outbreak at Tottenham

The outbreak broke out on Sunday evening with the first players showing symptoms, then Monday’s swabs found eleven positivity.

Tomorrow Tottenham will also be involved in the Conference League against Rennes, but the match will be played anyway. The UEFA rule is clear, with 13 players available (including a goalkeeper) it is not possible to postpone the matches and therefore the Spurs will be regularly on the pitch.

Different speech for the match against Brighton. Here the last word is up to the Premier League which will have to decide whether to postpone the match or let it be played anyway.

If it were not to be played, the Tottenham calendar would be clogged, as the Spurs will also have to recover the match against Burnley. Between now and January 1st, Conte’s boys will have to play six games (excluding the one against Brighton).

It is clear, however, that the postponement of the match against Brighton would be more than justified given the current situation of Tottenham.