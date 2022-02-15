the races with small and medium-sized cars are crucial

So far, none of the top five in the standings have made full haul with the others in the title fight

At the end of the 25th day of the championship, net of the races still to be recovered, the Serie A standings say Milan 55, Inter 54, Napoli 53, Juve 46 and Atalanta 44. Ranking that still leaves all the speeches open both for the title and for the area valid for a place in Europe. Especially because between the five big names in the championship there is a substantial balance in head-to-head matches and twists and turns in the last part of the season cannot be ruled out. At the moment, in fact, no one has made full spoils with a rival for the title and the impression is that in the championship fight a decisive role could be played by the matches and the performance with the small and medium-sized teams.

Results in hand, for the leaders Milan the momentary score against the other big names says 4 points with Inter, 3 with Atalanta, 2 with Juve and 0 with Napoli, but against the Goddess and the Azzurri the Rossoneri still have to play the return challenge. As for the direct clashes with Inter, the Nerazzurri collected 1 point with Milan, 4 with Napoli, 1 with Juve (but there is no return) and 2 with Atalanta. For Napoli, the tally with the big names speaks of 3 points with Milan (missing the return), 1 with Inter, 4 with Juve and 0 with Atalanta (missing the return).

A different story for Juve, however, at the moment still lacking in victories against the other teams fighting for the top five positions. Numbers in hand, the bianconeri have in fact collected only 1 point with Napoli, 2 with Milan, 1 with Inter (missing the return) and 1 with Atalanta. Atalanta who finally closes the Top 5 with 4 points won against Juve, 3 with Napoli (missing the return), 1 with Milan (missing the return) and 2 with Inter.

A picture that accurately delineates a momentary substantial balance in the direct matches between the big names in the championship and reiterates the importance of continuity of performance with the medium-low teams to play a leading role in the championship fight.