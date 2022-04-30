The “Rachel-style bun” that Jennifer Aniston imposed and is again a trend – Revista Para Ti

In times when the nineties in fashion and beauty are revived, the iconic hairstyle of the character that Jennifer Aniston imposed when she played Rachel in Friends could not be missing.

Messy, casual, with volume and perfect for wear wicks of different lengths. This is the description of the cut that Chris McMillan created, almost by chance, for a very young Jennifer Aniston that he got a role in Friends, the sitcom that began in 1994 and ended up making history.

The outfits of the actress began to set a trend, so much so that women in the hairdresser requested the “rachel cut”, nickname that he ended up having forever. She was accompanied by the coloration in highlights of different blondes and coppers that the comedian wore each chapter.

Sometimes, Rachel tied her hair up and created a new style that was also imitated: this is the case of the bun with a buckle or brooch, which was worn ad nauseam at the end of the 90s and beginning of the following decade (and which is still widely used today). used by women in the world).

Its effortless and casual effect gives it a unique atmosphere, which allows you to achieve it with disheveled hair, which fixes your hairstyle in a few seconds: hence its popularity.

This accessory is again in vogue today, given the validity of the nineties outfits and Jennifer Aniston herself is one of those who continues to use it (and keep it current).

