The “racist” film that told the contradictions of America

In times of ideological purity, people are slowly getting used to taking a radical position. To have clear opinions, to easily marry a textbook politically correct. In all this the nuances are lost. You take every product of man, a film, a book, a song and pass it under the x-rays of thought and gradually establish whether it is sexist, homophobic, racist.

In America for some years there has been debate around the complex issue of cancel culture, let’s just think about the battle against the statues. Lists of authors and filmmakers are created to be avoided because they are racist or not very attentive to minorities and it is easy to end up in the index of prohibited works. It is therefore not surprising that today certain films are automatically labeled as racist. Easy to read something produced 50-60 years ago with modern eyes. Yet there is at least one case, in which cancel culture was applied before it even existed. We are talking about the campaign against one of the most famous films ever produced by Hollywood: Wild trails.

Directed by John Ford, and released in theaters in 1956, was the mainstay of western cinema in the golden age that culminated in the early 1960s. But that didn’t protect him from critical controversy. In 2012 while on tour promoting Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino he reserved for Ford words of fire calling him racist, hateful and guilty of carrying on “ the idea of ​​an Anglo-Saxon humanity against the rest of humanity “. “ The Indians of his films – he added – they are presented faceless, killed as zombies “.

A complex plot

But what exactly is the film about. The plot is complex, and structured and full of twists. The story, set in Texas, revolves around Ethan Edwards, played by John Wayne, a Southern veteran of the Civil War and on his search in the valleys of Texas. The subjects at the center of this “research” are actually two girls, Ethan’s granddaughters, kidnapped by a group of Indians Comanche.

The film, one of the first at the time, also experiences the dilation of time and in fact the search for the two girls lasts for years and in the course of these searches we discover how the veteran is actually a racist driven by a deep hatred towards the natives. Americans, manifested with a remarkable language and violence, up to the strong and unexpected epilogue. But is a racist protagonist enough to label the film a racist?

Perhaps yes, judging by what happened after the theatrical release. There Argosy Pictures, a production company founded by Ford among others, was forced to close inundated by criticism for the representation of the Indians. Already at the time the film was divisive, and Ford was forced to get defensive and the choice to stage a strong character like Ethan haunted him to the point that he would return to direct a western, his trademark, only three. years later with Soldiers on horseback.

But was all this hatred for that film justified? In reality, if ideological purity is avoided and Ford’s life is analyzed and the context of his realization everything takes on a different light.

Another movie

Wild Paths is actually a heavy critique of contemporary society, conducted with Ford’s sensitive and keen eye. At first, as we become familiar with the characters, we tend to observe Ethan Edwards and think that he is the protagonist, but then we discover that for Ford the character of Wayne is more like America and less like a heroic ideal. Ethan is first and foremost a loser (a subject dear to Ford since the days of Red shadows), a misfit who dedicates several years of his life to a search that everyone leaves behind but which represents the sign of a man unable to return to live in the civilized world.

The violence and racism staged by Ethan is none other than the one present, alive and well in mid-19th century American society. Little by little, as the minutes pass, we realize that there is nothing heroic in the search for the cowboy, that wandering in search of Indians is not something to be proud of. The filmmaker thus brings the heroic story ofWhite America: a revolutionary act for the time also because West America was profoundly racist and anti-Indian.

John Wayne in a scene from the film

The character’s excessive attitudes, such as promising a bullet for his niece who has now become “a Comanche leftover” are a punch in the stomach for the viewer and proof that the “manifest destiny“Of America. Paradoxically, an analyst notes on the site The Take, the real villain of the film is Ethan and not the stereotypical Indian villains as Tarantino says. Even the redskins, which Ford uses to add dynamism to the film as an excuse for battle scenes, are more three-dimensional than critics would have you believe. The leader of the Indians responsible for the kidnapping, Scar (scout leader in the Italian dub) at one point tells of his hatred towards the white man guilty of slaughtering his family.

Why give substance to a bad Indian chief if the intent was to make a racist film. And again, during one of the many battle scenes between American and Indian soldiers, the director lingers in a detail, a scene in which a native is seen rescuing two children. Even here, if the intent was to make a racist film, why not cut the shot during the editing phase.

The truths behind the film

There are two other details which help to decode the film and which demonstrate how the ideological readings, then as now, are limited and often out of focus. The screenplay for the film is actually an adaptation of a novel by Alan Le May, in turn inspired by a true story, that of the nine-year-old girl Cynthia Ann Parker who in 1836 was kidnapped by a group of Comanche, educated as a native and then given in marriage to an Indian chief. For years Cynthia’s family tried in vain to find her, until, in 1860 at the Battle of Pease River, a group of Texas Ranger identified her among some refugees and after a series of cross-checks brought her back to the family. A story that would also have inspired another western, Dance with wolves.

Alan Le May in his romance book the story of Cynthia and also adds other characters in addition to the Ethan then played by John Wayne, in particular the character of Martin Pawley, adopted son of Ethan’s brother and half-brother of the two girls kidnapped by the Indians. According to many, Martin is the true protagonist of the story because it is through his eyes that the viewer observes the events: first the tragic kidnapping of the sisters, then the desperate and fruitless search and then the excessive and violent behavior of Ethan that leads him to take positions. softer and more moderate.

Monument Valley, where some scenes of the film were shot

And Martin is the real key to exonerating Ford. In the novel, Martin is a simple white adopted son, but in the film he is presented as a half-breed, the son of a white parent and an Indian parent. Again: why decide to modify a character in this way if the goal was to make a racist film?

Throughout the film Martin represents that “good” America that tries to make her daughter of a new world live together and not a simple Anglo-Saxon projection. He is heroic in wanting to sacrifice entire years of his life in search of his sisters, but at the same time he blames Ethan’s shots against the natives, for which he shows curiosity instead. Ford is aware of all this, precisely because his aim was to use one of the hottest genres at the time to talk about the topics that were dear to him, and as we have seen none of these were racism.

From Westerns to War and Back: The Story of Ford

Most of Ford’s westerns have featured modern movies with modern characters. It is in the 30’s and in the diligence of Red Shadows that America is born according to the director. It is from a handful of misfits, from the alcoholic to the prostitute, that the United States is born. Similarly in Wild trails Ford explores the social history of the United States and does not fail to criticize the war. It is no coincidence that his “negative protagonist” Ethan is a war veteran, a loser from the South who cannot be reintegrated into society and indeed shows signs of war stress. And the fact of showing him as a veteran of the Confederation, without the impetus from lost causes typical of Gone With the Wind, is the proof.

And Ford knows very well where to fish from, from his experience as a cameraman during the Second World War. During the war, the director leaves Hollywood and leaves for the front, first filming a documentary about Battle of the Midway and then disembarking with the Americans on the beaches of the Normandy. Traumatic experiences for him, even in the physical since it was there that he lost his left eye. It is therefore difficult not to think that his films would have been affected. The violent veteran and the fury of battle were all mixed together to create a layered film like Wild trails. A work that even today, read with the lens of politically correct, should be put on the index but which actually tells better than many essays written on ultra liberal campuses what the conquest of the West was, the oppression of a free and the deception of “manifest destiny” that has always guided Washington’s choices.