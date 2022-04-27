The radical change of look of Karol G that will give something to talk about

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old is one of the great exponents of Latin music, she has just appeared at the international music festival ‘Coachella’ in the United States and her step made people talk. She sang her best hits, her musical premieres and also paid tribute to great colleagues.

But Carol G He doesn’t stop working and now he has just released a new song called ‘Provenza’. In the midst of promoting this theme, Bichota gave an interview to Young Hollywood and there she commented that as soon as she finished the international tour that took her to different countries, she changed her hair color.

“My God, yes. I’m like this all the time with my hair because I want to change it. I’m ready to change it, but I’m still on tour… I also know that many people in other parts of the world want to see Karol G… the era of Carol G with blue hair. I’m still on tour, but I’ll do it as soon as the tour is over. I’m ready ”, commented Karol G when she was asked about it.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

What Carol G she still doesn’t know is the hair color she will wear instead of blue, which by now has become a personal brand. Without going any further from her during her presentation in ‘Coachella’ the public applauded her while wearing blue wigs. “I love my blue,” said the singer.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

The truth is that to Carol G He still has a way to go with his songs, the Bichota Tour Latin America will continue alongside the recently announced tour in North America. Only when all these presentations are over will we see it on social media, like Instagramwith another color of hair.