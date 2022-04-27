Entertainment

The radical change of look of Karol G that will give something to talk about

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old is one of the great exponents of Latin music, she has just appeared at the international music festival ‘Coachella’ in the United States and her step made people talk. She sang her best hits, her musical premieres and also paid tribute to great colleagues.

But Carol G He doesn’t stop working and now he has just released a new song called ‘Provenza’. In the midst of promoting this theme, Bichota gave an interview to Young Hollywood and there she commented that as soon as she finished the international tour that took her to different countries, she changed her hair color.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jessica Biel on her 10-year marriage to Justin Timberlake: ‘I’m still the happiest’

7 mins ago

The hard moment that Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, is going through

17 mins ago

These are the HBO series that attract the Mexican public

19 mins ago

a prestigious way out is confirmed for someone close to Messi!

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button