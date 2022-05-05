The radical change of look of Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, who shocked everyone

The courtship between the model Nadia Ferrera of 23 years and the singer Marc Anthony of 53 is having one of his best moments. They do not stop showing off their love and the trips they share on social networks and have managed to synchronize their work schedules to be able to enjoy each other’s company for longer.

In one of the latest stories shared by Nadia Ferreira, who is very active on social networks where she already has almost two million followers from all over the world, she can be seen improvising a choreography together with Mark Anthony on the private plane that took them to Panama where the singer had a presentation scheduled.

The truth is Mark Anthony He suffered an accident in his dressing room that affected an area of ​​his back and for this reason he had to suspend the show in Panama. The production reported that the money will be returned to his fans and that the singer is being transferred to Miami to receive specialized medical attention.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

But the fans of the couple do not stop receiving surprises, since a few hours ago Nadia Ferrera He left them frozen by showing an impressive change of look on the camera’s social network. Marc Anthony’s girlfriend went from dark to blonde in a matter of seconds.

Nadia Ferreira and her new look. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Although that is not the only change he experienced Nadia Ferrera in the last hours, but also cut his hair. In the photo that went viral on Instagram, she is seen posing with a beret that covers her platinum hair and complements her look with a delicate matching make-up.