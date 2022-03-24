The radical change of look of Ryan Gosling to play Ken in the new Barbie movie

The film industry is betting more and more strongly to tell stories through live action, and not only with superhero productions. Now it’s the turn of Barbie, the iconic doll launched on the market in 1959 that accompanied more than a generation of young people. As it turned out, Ryan Gosling would be in charge of bringing Ken to lifeand he was already seen on the street with a very changed look and with platinum hair.

Gosling was recently captured on the street by paparazzi cameras looking relaxed in casual clothes and a cap on his head, but the detail of the hair did not go unnoticed. The images quickly spread on social networks and fans reacted with emotion.

Ryan Gosling could play Ken in the movie Barbie (Credit: Twitter)

As stated Entertainment Weekly, the actor would still be in negotiations to play Ken. However, the physical change would indicate that his next film role would be that of Barbie’s famous boyfriend.

The film, which was announced a few months ago, will star margot robbie In the role of barbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. The actress is recognized, among other roles, for playing Harley Quinn in the world of DC Comics.

The paparazzi captured images of Ryan Gosling with platinum hair (Credit: Twitter)

In addition, Simu Liu, America Ferreira, kate mckinnon and Alexandra Shipp They will be the ones who complete this cast as striking as it is captivating. Although a release date has not yet been set, it is known that filming is about to begin.

Ryan Gosling’s artistic life began when he was just 12 years old. Born into a Mormon family in London, Ontario, Canada, he auditioned in Montreal for the show The Mickey Mouse Club and he won the job. from that moment became part of the exclusive circle of Disney boys.

At 12 he began working on the Disney Channel, where he shared with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Credit: Disney)

It was in 2000 when his name began to sound among the directors. After starring Remember the Titans alongside Denzel Washington, his popularity increased. However, Gosling had previously participated in other productions. Such is the case of young Hercules, a series of 50 chapters where he interpreted the adventures of the young man in Ancient Greece. for that job she also had platinum hair.

However, they really started to take it seriously with The Believer in 2001. Ryan got into the shoes of a neo-Nazi who also happened to be Jewish. Such was his performance that the film won the best film award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Ryan Gosling in Young Hercules, a series produced between 1998 and 1999 (Credit: Esquire)

Later, in 2004, his fame increased after his role as Noah Calhoun in The Notebooka story in which he had a torrid romance with Rachel McAdams, both on screen and off.

2017 stood out for his performance in La La Land. Ryan played Sebastian Wilder, a musician who makes a living by playing the piano standards jazz, in a restaurant where no one listens to him while he dreams of reopening a mythical club.