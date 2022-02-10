The Radical Dreamers Edition announced for Switch, here is the release date – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the Direct of February 2022 it was announced Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition for Nintendo Switch, the reissue of a historical JRPG, with a release date set at April 7, 2022.

Update: Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition has also been confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The original news follows.

It’s about a remastered version of the acclaimed Square Enix RPG released way back in 1999, which had captivated players all over the world with an exciting story, which players can decide the course of with their own decisions, and the large cast of usable characters .

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers will include a number of improvements over the original, including the ability to disable random encounters and an updated soundtrack. The episode is also included Radical Dreamers, which reveals the origins of Chrono Cross in a textual adventure. Here are all the news of this remaster:

3D models converted to HD

Improved character illustrations

Higher quality background music

Ability to disable random encounters with enemies

Background filter functionality

Improvements to make fighting easier

Automatic combat function

Ability to switch between pixel art and HD style fonts

Changing the screen resolution

As mentioned at the beginning Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC from 7 April. THE preorder will start shortly after the Direct that is taking place in these minutes.