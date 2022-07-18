‘The radio girls’, women who glowed in the dark due to radiation – People – Culture

Although glowing in the dark seems like a superpower, the case of ‘Radio Girls’ was far from that. These women worked in a prestigious American watch factory, and although it seemed to be the job of their dreams, they were actually risking their lives without knowing it.

During the time of the First World War, the United States Radium Corporation (USRC) factory -located in New Jersey, United States- hired thousands of women to carry out a simple and highly paid task: paint the hands and numbers of hundreds civil and military watches.

Initially, the young women who worked in this factory were very happy, since their job was simple and their salary was three times what other employers could offer them. However, due to the tools they used every day, they began to have very serious and strange effects on their bodies.

In order to be seen and used in the dark, the watches had to be painted with a fluorescent green paint, which made them a very useful tool for the military when World War I started and demand increased significantly.

The paint used to carry out this work was composed of radium, a chemical element that was used for medicinal purposes for a long time, since it was believed to have healing properties. However, radium was the opposite of a medicine and, in fact, it was slowly poisoning the workers.

(You may be interested: Natti Natasha asks for freedom for Raphy Pina in a new video clip).

After a while, the factory employees began to lose their teeth one by one, they presented weakness and unbearable bone pain. Later, giant tumors appeared in various parts of their body and, finally, they died.

The radio girls.

The workers who suffered radiation poisoning by coating the faces of the watches they made with a paint composed of radium.

During World War I, luminescent watches were very useful. pic.twitter.com/7j5E8HYjtL — History of Time (@HistoriadelTie3) September 23, 2020

The women, unaware of the effects of this substance, licked the tip of the brush to sharpen it and make the strokes thinner. In this way they were slowly ingesting the poison that was leading them to death.

Many of them sued their employers, because, despite knowing the damage that this painting could cause them, they were never given the necessary protection or warned about it.

Their fight was not in vain, because thanks to them, important precedents and safety standards at work were established that are still in force to this day and that, by law, thousands of companies apply in their regulations.

The prestige that radio had at that time

According to the journalist Kate Moore in her book ‘The Radium Girls’, the USRC workers began to have a singular detail, since due to the radio they used every day they were distinguished by glowing in the dark.



“Some girls wore evening dresses to work so that they would shine on their dates. One of them even painted her teeth to impress her manMoore assured. And it was for this reason that they were nicknamed ‘The Ghost Girls’ and ‘The Radium Girls’.

(Be sure to read: Lenny Kravitz reacted to video of 10-year-old drummer Emma Sofia.)

Radium was discovered by the scientist Marie Curie in 1898 and, although the harmful effects it could have were known, it was believed that, if used in small quantities, it could be an excellent medicine that cured all kinds of ills.

They used to suck the bristles of the brushes they used to sharpen them and paint with greater precision, in addition they also used to paint their nails, lips or teeth to glow in the dark. Later the problems came, one of the first to notice it was pic.twitter.com/3YACap1Vja — History of Time (@HistoriadelTie3) September 23, 2020

For this reason, the pharmaceutical companies of that time sold this substance in various presentations: toothpastes, tonics, facial creams, cosmetics and even mineral waters.

The first victims

Although radium had a very good reputation, the factory employees began to have suspicions that it could affect their health. This because of in other establishments where men worked, to handle this product they used protective masks, gloves, tweezers and aprons.

This fact was very curious to ‘The radio girls’, so they asked their employers if the substance could be dangerous, to which they always answered no and that they could continue working with peace of mind.

Factory owners even paid bribes to get scientific papers published saying radium had no negative effects. However, the truth would come out sooner or later.

Amelia Mollie Maggia, a 24-year-old worker, was the first to suffer the consequences of this substance: she gradually lost her teeth and had unbearable pain throughout her body.

Amelia Maggia when her teeth began to fall out for no apparent reason, complaining of terrible pain in her jaw. After analyzing her, the doctors established a clear relationship between her symptoms and her previous employment, so she sought out her former colleagues to inform them, pic.twitter.com/a3nbOM5XWf — History of Time (@HistoriadelTie3) September 23, 2020

Finally, when she was on the verge of death, her doctor went to visit her and realized something atrocious: when he touched her jaw, it melted on his fingers like mud. Shortly after, the young woman took a turn for the worse and she passed away.

Medical reports stated that the cause of death was syphilis, so the company was able to hide the truth for a long time. However, more and more women were losing their lives in the same conditions and, by 1927, there were already 50 deceased employees.

The truth came out

In 1925, Dr. Harrison Martland began to investigate and discovered that radium was the cause of the multiple deaths that had been occurring in recent years.

(We recommend: Brother of the actress Mónica Dossetti would have tried to strangle her).

To do this, Martland exhumed Maggia’s body and, upon opening the corpse, realized that all its organs had a fluorescent green hue. The answer was obvious: The young woman did not die of syphilis, but of radium that had lodged in her bones and wreaked havoc on her body.



Given the scientific evidence, thousands of workers began to lead a legal fight so that those responsible would suffer the consequences of their terrible and negligent acts.

Two years later, Amelia Maggia’s sisters, who also worked in the factory and became ill, exhumed her body and discovered that even the inside of the coffin glowed. The women, even being sentenced to death, brought their boss to trial, pic.twitter.com/IFRbgQIh6y — History of Time (@HistoriadelTie3) September 23, 2020

The testimonies that did justice

That was how the worker Grace Fryer, in 1927, hired the lawyer Raymond Berry to take her case to trial. Although Fryer knew that her days were numbered, she managed to bring her companions and her perpetrators to court for justice.

Another testimony that was useful for this fight was that of Catherine Wolfe, an employee of the Radium Dial factory in Ottawa, in the state of Illinois, United States. In the mid-1930s, Wolfe publicly accused his employers of giving him a deadly tumor in his pelvis, statements the company strongly denied.

In the middle of her death bed, the woman summoned all her colleagues and the lawyer Leonard Grossman to take legal action so that this fact would not go unpunished.

In 1939, this case emerged victorious from the court, since the company was forced to pay 10 thousand dollars (46 million pesos) to each plaintiff as compensation for the damages caused.

but he was only able to find three of them, since most of them were in the last phase of the disease or already deceased. But it had to be shown that they were dying from radioactivity, even though the doctors were convinced that radium accumulated in the bones. pic.twitter.com/uXKT1WS4NB — History of Time (@HistoriadelTie3) September 23, 2020

Although Wolfe was already dead when the judge ruled in her favor, a great precedent was set in history, and from that moment on, companies began to create regulations to favor the safety of their employees.

More news

-The dangerous hidden weapon used by women against stalkers.

-MK-Ultra: the CIA project with drugs and abuse to control the mind.

What would happen to us if a nuclear war breaks out? Studio responds.

-The countess appointed to perform terrifying practice to stay forever young.

-TikTok superstar accused of spying on and murdering his wife.

Trends WEATHER