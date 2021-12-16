The RAI investigation that reveals the true face of pharmaceutical companies ▷ PART 3: “How to manufacture diseases”

A rare pearl in the depths of the Rai display cases, the documentary “Inventors of diseases“, Which aired in 2005 on national television, meticulously reconstructs the close bond between pharmaceutical companies and Wall Street. In the fourth part of the journalistic investigation, the mechanism used by Big Pharma in the “fabrication” of new diseases to conquer growing profits.

Lisa Cosgrove, a professor at the University of Massachusetts of Boston, specifically studied the case of Prozac, the well-known antidepressant: “I noticed that the patent was about to expire, the pharmaceutical company would have lost enormous profits and for this reason had a strong interest in finding a new ailment for which to prescribe the Prozac. After some time I noticed that a new drug was being massively advertised to treat a new disease ”.

A commission ad hoc of experts then decided to insert a new disorder in the statistical diagnostic manual of mental illnesses. The teacher Cosgrove found that the Commission had financial interests with the manufacturing pharmaceutical company: “In my investigation I found that the majority of members had close relationships with the Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical company producing the new drug “. The drug of new production in fact it was none other than Prozac himself reworked with a different chromatic guise, a name devised from scratch and an unprecedented disease to be treated according to the indications of the Commission.

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? From the testimony of Cosgrove emerges the dense network of contacts between financial interests, pharmaceutical companies and supervisory authorities. The same bodies authorized to examine in a super partes way the ethics of the action of pharmaceuticals were in reality linked to them by a deadly embrace. For Alessandro Meluzzi however, pharmaceuticals have now pushed themselves to a further level: “We are now far beyond these things in the present present, they have such a sense of omnipotence that they are starting to decide what the future of humanity. They try to do 6 billion vaccinations in the world and on the basis of this they will orient their research, for example, with drugs mRNA“.

