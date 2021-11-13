Business

The RAI license fee leaves the bill in 2023: the request of the European Commission accepted

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

The request (or rather the “conditio sine qua non”) of the European Commission for separate the RAI fee from the electricity bill: the change will come into force in 2023, so for next year we will continue to pay the fee in the usual 10 installments of 9 euros each “drowned” in the electricity bill.

The separation of the RAI fee from the electricity bill is a condition placed by the European Commission on the Draghi Government in order to obtain the funds provided for by the program Next Generation EU which in turn fall within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: the presence of the fee was in fact considered as an increase in bills and which for this very reason should be eliminated.

The insertion of the RAI fee in the bill occurred in 2015 by the Renzi government with the aim of combating tax evasion. At the same time as the measure, the fee was reduced from € 113.50 to € 90 to be divided into 10 installments.

Nothing changes, so for next year. Two unknowns remain: how the fee will be paid from 2023? And most importantly, how much will it cost? The figure will remain the same in 2022, but the RAI management continues to push for an increase in the share.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tourist corridors, the government faq

1 week ago

Positive European stock exchanges, Milan at its highest for 13 years. Spread above 130 – Economy

2 weeks ago

Elon Musk paid his taxes to get richer – here’s how he did it

18 hours ago

Cybercrime global emergency, damages over 6% of world GDP – Hi-tech

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button