The Rai license fee will be removed from the bill starting from this date

There is excellent news for all Italian citizens. Soon, the Rai license fee will be officially removed from the bill

It has been talked about for a long time, and now it seems we are there: the Rai license fee it will come removed from the bill. The first turning point took place six years ago, when it was decided to link the payment of the tax to that of the electricity supply, so as to reduce the percentage of crafty people who did not pay their share, despite having several suitable appliances.

According to what ItaliaOggi reports, which cited sources within the European Commission, it was decided to change again starting from 2023. No more Rai Fee in the bill, as imposed by Europe itself. Italy will also have to respect the commitments that refer to PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

Rai license away from the bill, the turning point from 2023

Starting in 2023, the Rai license fee it will be removed from your electricity bill. The change should be introduced with the next reform relating to the energy market, as reported by ItaliaOggi. Currently, the expense of the tax is equivalent to 90 euros per year, to be paid in ten installments of € 9 per month, from January to October. All precisely with the electricity bill. However, Europe has decided to force Italy to align itself with its regulations, forcing the country to make a historic change.

But how will the payment take place then, again starting from 2023? It has not yet been decided. However, there are several hypotheses at stake. One of these talks about the application of a kind of tax on smartphones, as they are authorized to use the contents produced and broadcast by Rai. We can already expect discussions and protests about it, should it all become law. Phones and tablets are in fact among the few devices missing from the device list for which payment is expected.