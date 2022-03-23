The rain goes a long way: exercise at home with this low-cost stationary bike for less than 100 euros | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

An exercise bike is a great way to exercise anytime, even when you’re doing your favorite things like watching TV or playing video games.

Spain is a country of contrasts, at the climatic level. It is usually quite cold in winter and quite hot in summer, combined with rainy or windy days. If you don’t want the weather to influence your sports activity, you need a stationary bike.

You have available the HOMCOM folding exercise bike with 8 levels of magnetic resistance, with a discount of 18%. Its price drops to 92.99 euros on Amazon, with free shipping. It is also for sale at PcComponentes, in another color, for 114.49 euros.

The feature that we like the most about this exercise bike is that padded seat has backrest. You can support your kidneys and back while you pedal, making the exercise much more comfortable.

HOMCOM folding exercise bike with 8 resistance levels for only 92.99 euros

It is made of steel for greater resistance. It is capable of supporting 110 kilos of load. It has been designed to last.

It adapts to all types of heights and anatomies, since seat adjusts to 5 different height levels. What’s more it is completely foldable, halving the space it occupies. You can place it in any corner, so that it does not bother when you do not use it.

Total measurements: 43x97x109 cm. Folded measurements: 43x56x129 cm.

The pedals have 8 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance to adjust the intensity of the workout. Practice aerobic and strength exercises at the same time, favoring the training of arms, legs, waist and buttocks.

Comparative guide with the best electric mountain bikes. We will see different models and types of bicycles so that you know which one is the best for you.

One of its most interesting options is that The handlebar has an LED display that shows exercise time, speed, distance, calories, total mileage, and heart rate. Indeed, a sensor located on the handlebar, at finger height, allows measure heart rateto control overexertion and know if the exercise was worth it.

The non-slip pedals have a safety strap, so that your feet do not slip out when you pedal to the maximum.

Get the HOMCOM folding exercise bike with 8 levels of magnetic resistance, with a discount of 18%. Its price drops to 92.99 euros on Amazon, with free shipping. You also have it for sale at PcComponentes, in another color, for 114.49 euros.