The Rain Man by Francis Ford Coppola

The rain man (The Rainmaker), a 1997 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, taken from the book of the same name by John Grisham. Written by Francis Ford Coppola, produced by, among others Michael Douglas and with the music of Elmer Bernstein, The rain man is played by Danny De Vito, Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Danny Glover, Mickey Rourke.

Synopsis

Rudy Baylor, a young law graduate, aspires to become a “rainman”, that is, a man destined to enrich the law firm that will be lucky enough to hire him. The lawyer thus comes into contact with people of dubious fame. One day he will find himself having to challenge a powerful and corrupt insurance company that, through a million-dollar insurance scam, has enriched itself to the detriment of workers.

Coppola goes back behind the camera to tell yet another judicial drama based on a novel by John Grisham. After the disappointing Jack, the director constructs an intriguing story that goes a little beyond the cliché of court-movie due to the fact that the emotionally understood center of the story is not the court with its weeping speeches (see JFK) or with nailing interrogations, but the microcosm of interpersonal relationships between a young lawyer who has just graduated (even in The partner from Pollack, another Grisham novel, the lawyer was a brilliant recent graduate) and the people he finds himself having to defend against the oppression of a large (and inevitably corrupt) insurance company that refused to pay his debt to a sick person terminal that he badly needed surgery.

Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon), the young lawyer, does not yet have all the fur on his stomach that the lawyer of the insurance company has (played by Jon Voight), he does not even know some basic procedural procedures, but he has at his side the rounded and coarse Deck Shifflet (a grandiose Danny De Vito“Call me, we’ll get a lot of money“). Rudy Baylor just can’t manage to be cynical and detached from the unjust events that revolve around him: mindful of the mistreatment suffered by his mother at the hands of her husband, he also takes to heart the story of Kelly, a young woman repeatedly beaten by her partner, falls in love of the girl to the point of killing her husband in self-defense in one of his uncontrollable fits of anger. Kelly accuses herself of the murder and Rudy has no choice but to defend the girl. Free, of course.

The young lawyer, so different from his colleagues (even diabolical according to Taylor Hackford The devil’s advocate) and so out of the canons in order to be able to explicitly and repeatedly recognize him during the unfolding of the film, binds to himself, in a relationship of friendship and solidarity, the young man, victim of fraud by the insurance company, goes to visit him even when not he is rigidly required by his work, he takes him around for long walks, he builds a solid dialogue. These moments acquire the position of fulcrum of the story, to the point that when the time comes for Rudy Baylor’s final plea, before the jury’s pronouncement, he will leave the evidence of a film, in which the same boy, now sadly deceased, explains his story and the faults of the company, the task of making the drama of an entire family palpable, for a dialectic between outside (the world and its sad realities) and inside (the indifference of the legal universe towards the profound motivations and closing oneself in a cynical and indifferent dimension) that lawyers do not always (almost never) understand. But those who expect yet another happy ending are disappointed.