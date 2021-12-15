The RaiPlay app officially lands on Google TV from December 16th

From December 16 RaiPlay joins the applications available on Google TV. News that will make all owners of the Google set top box happy, and from now on they will be able to take advantage of the entire catalog of the OTT Rai platform directly from the remote control.

RaiPlay’s announcement comes after a month of strong growth in terms of audience, with a increase in registered users in the under 25 range and especially in the under 45 range, in which 51% of subscribers were reached.

The contents available on RaiPlay include titles aimed at all age groups including films, fiction, original series, docu series, Rai television programs, children’s shows. The platform will also allow users to access major sporting events, remembering that State TV is the only official broadcaster for Italy for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The RaiPlay app will be perfectly integrated into the Google TV system, allowing users to locate their favorite shows via simple Google Search, Watch Actions and “What to Watch”. The platform’s movies and shows will therefore appear in the advice section together with the contents of the other apps installed.

It will also be possible interact with the Google Assistant present on the Chromecast with Google TV, to complete your search, ask to review a certain movie, pause or resume watching it.

The arrival of the RaiPlay app on Google TV highlights the group’s goal of being within the major content delivery platforms in Italy by expanding the audience reached.