Yesterday’s bullish signal continues to show strength and at the moment we can only take note of it. The rally in the markets continues and the dangers seem to have disappeared for the moment. What strategy to apply from now on? The usual: in a bull market, stop losses are raised from time to time, and supports are monitored.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 6:03 pm on the trading day on 22 December we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,599

Eurostoxx Future

4,206

Ftse Eb Future

26.730

S&P 500 Index

4,685.51.

We are at the last stages of the year

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to December 17th.

What was our forecast for the current week?

Minimum Monday and maximum Thursday. After ups and downs, the forecast was confirmed, even if trading these signals and these continuous “trend reversals” was almost impossible.

The rally in the markets continues and the dangers seem to have disappeared for the moment. Here’s what to monitor

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until there is a daily close of December 23 below 15.409. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,389.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until there is a daily close of December 23 below 4.149. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,059.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of December 23 below 26.410. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of December 23 below 4.583. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,540.

Signal for multidays trading:

Open Long on the indices analyzed at the opening on 23 December.

How could Thursday’s trading day be played out?

Opening on the lows and closing on the highs. Caution and underweight is recommended as volumes will be reduced between now and the end of the year, and therefore volatility could rise and lead to continued reversals.