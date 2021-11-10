Everything continues to proceed as per the planned weekly path and from today a new bullish phase should have begun and this should last until the early trading hours on Monday, before a new retracement / side phase.

At 7:20 pm on the trading day on November 10th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,032

Eurostoxx Future

4,333.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,365

S&P 500 Index

4,661.92.

Charts and forecast continue to go in different directions

In red, our annual forecast on the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 5 November.



What are the expectations for the current week?

Low between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday. today, the rally in the markets has regained strength and may now accelerate.

Price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 8th

Dax Future

15.880 / 15.995

16.259 / 16.449

Eurostoxx Future

4.311 / 4.343

4.418 / 4.464

Ftse Mib Future

26.275 / 26.500

28.150 / 27.390

S&P 500 Index

4,655 / 4,689

4,767 / 4,908

Heading is now towards the maximum area to be reached by Friday.

The rally in the markets has regained strength and may now accelerate. The levels to monitor

What could be the dangers that the price lists could face in the coming days? Our philosophy is that graphic designers discount everything and therefore our sextant will remain their direction.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15.908.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.280.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.621.

Which operations do our Trading Systems recommend?

Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.

What might Thursday’s trading day look like?

Opening on the lows and closing on the highs of the day.