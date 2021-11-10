The rally in the markets has regained strength and may now accelerate
Everything continues to proceed as per the planned weekly path and from today a new bullish phase should have begun and this should last until the early trading hours on Monday, before a new retracement / side phase.
At 7:20 pm on the trading day on November 10th we read the following prices:
Dax Future
16,032
Eurostoxx Future
4,333.5
Ftse Eb Future
27,365
S&P 500 Index
4,661.92.
Charts and forecast continue to go in different directions
In red, our annual forecast on the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.
In blue the chart of the American markets up to 5 November.
What are the expectations for the current week?
Low between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday. today, the rally in the markets has regained strength and may now accelerate.
Price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 8th
Dax Future
15.880 / 15.995
16.259 / 16.449
Eurostoxx Future
4.311 / 4.343
4.418 / 4.464
Ftse Mib Future
26.275 / 26.500
28.150 / 27.390
S&P 500 Index
4,655 / 4,689
4,767 / 4,908
Heading is now towards the maximum area to be reached by Friday.
What could be the dangers that the price lists could face in the coming days? Our philosophy is that graphic designers discount everything and therefore our sextant will remain their direction.
Dax Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15.908.
Eurostoxx Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.280.
Ftse Mib Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.995.
S&P 500 Index
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.621.
Which operations do our Trading Systems recommend?
Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.
What might Thursday’s trading day look like?
Opening on the lows and closing on the highs of the day.