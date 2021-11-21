the ranking of cities – Corriere.it

Dear bills, gas and electricity have been turbo-charged for months. But is this in a uniform mood or are there differences based on the place where the energy is consumed? L’National Consumers Union conducted a study by drawing up the ranking of the cities with the greatest increases in electricity, gas and transport costs for private vehicles (petrol, diesel, tires), elaborating Istat inflation data for October. Inflation took off due to energy goods, without which it would drop from 3% to 1.1% in October. On average in Italy the item Electricity, gas and other fuels, which includes electricity (protected and free market), gas, heating oil and solid fuels, increased by 26.9% from October 2020 with an annual sting per family of 355 EUR. But if the rise is already astronomical, in some cities it has gone even worse.

The most expensive cities: Verona at the top Leading the ranking of the worst cities Verona with an increase of 37.5% compared to October 2020, 39.4% more than the Italian average. In second place Bologna, with an annual increase of + 36.4%. On the lowest step of the podium, Forl and Cesena with + 34.5%. Followed by Bolzano with + 33.9%, Avellino in fifth position with + 33.5%, Trento (+ 32.2%), Lodi (+ 31.8%), Pordenone in eighth place with + 31.1%, Varese (+ 30.7%), close the top ten Vicenza and Udine (both + 30.5%). The most virtuous city in Italy Cagliari, + 18.5%, followed by Sassari (+ 18.6%) and in third position Catania (+ 19%). Palermo is also in the top ten of cities below the national average, in eighth position with + 23.1% and Rome, in ninth place with + 23.6%.



The sting on transport Transport prices also took off, + 8.7%, with an average sting per family of 301 euros. A surge that is mainly due to the rise in operating expenses of private means of transport (+ 11.6%), which include petrol, diesel for cars, LPG, natural gas, tires, spare parts for cars, car repairs. To win the ranking of the most harassed drivers Grosseto, where expenses for fuel and car maintenance have risen by 21.1%, + 81.9% compared to the Italian average (+ 11.6%). In second place Gorizia, with + 15.3%, and in third Trieste with + 15.1%. Followed by Udine (+ 14.5%), Potenza (+ 14.1%), in sixth position Ascoli Piceno (+ 13.7%), Cosenza (+ 13.6%), Pordenone (+ 13.5%), in ninth position Novara, Venice and Padua (+ 13% all 3) and Alessandria (+ 12.7%).

The most convenient The most convenient cities are Forl-Cesena and Aosta (+ 9.4% for all), Benevento and Ferrara (+ 9.8% both), Caserta and Bologna (+ 10% both). They amaze – he says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union – these disparities are so wide between one city and another, considering that the race in prices of fuel or electricity and gas depend on international prices and, the electricity and gas of the protected market are even fixed by the Authority. Yet for the item electricity, gas and other fuels there is a difference between the most expensive city, Verona and the cheapest city, Cagliari, equal to 19 percentage points, an abyss, while for fuels and other operating costs of the vehicles private transport, between Grosseto and Forl-Cesena there is a distance of 11.7 points.

