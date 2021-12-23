the ranking of countries with more restrictions. And Italy is among those that protect itself the most

Europe raises its shield against Omicron. The new variant Covid it scares governments and increases infections exponentially. From the Great Britain, yesterday over 100 thousand new infected, to the Northern Countries, all (some more, some less) tried to put a stop to the advance, especially frightened in view of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Among the most worried are Holland, which has already reintroduced the lockdown, and Great Britain itself, which instead after being one of the first to give the go-ahead to “free” everyone, is now thinking again of closing everything. In Austria the curfew has been restored, but also in Italy between the return to masks, the Super Green pass and the ban on parties, the government has raised the barriers. Fewer restrictions in France, Spain and Belgium. In Germany large events are closed to the public even outdoors, in Sweden smart working is back.

Italy: the measurements after the control room

Several measures introduced by the control room. Starting from the duration of the Green pass: from 1 February 2022 it passes from 9 to 6 months. Furthermore, by order of the Minister of Health, the minimum period for the administration of the third dose will be reduced from 5 to 4 months from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle. The obligation to wear masks is back, even in the white area, with FFP2 in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events, as well as on means of transport (including metro and buses). Up to 31.01 the extension of the reinforced Green pass obligation is foreseen to indoor catering, even at the counter. Furthermore, it is forbidden to consume food and drinks indoors, in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events. Always up to January 31, ban on outdoor parties and discipline for discos, dance halls and similar places.

Great Britain: the “Plan C”

After having anticipated the “green light” in recent months, now in the United Kingdom the level of post lockdown guard is back. The mandatory indoor masks have been reintroduced. To participate in mass events, a certificate of vaccination or a recent negative test is required. In London there are also cases of bars and restaurants that have lowered the shutters on their own. However, experts are calling for stricter restrictions. The “Plan B” currently in force should soon be replaced by the “Plan C”, already presented to Boris Johnson from the control room, which also provides for the lockdown in case the pressure on hospitals becomes unbearable. Experts ask that the new plan be activated as early as December. The government said that there will be no announcements about new measures before Christmas.

Spain: outdoor masks

After the record increase in cases since the start of the pandemic (49,823 on December 22), Spain will today announce the reintroduction of outdoor masks. The decision will be taken in the extraordinary Council of Ministers. President Pedro Sanchez announced this in a meeting with the presidents of the regions.

Switzerland: 2G certificate

Last Friday the Swiss government announced the introduction of the 2G certificate (“Geimpft” and “Genesen”), for vaccinated and cured. From Monday only those in possession of it will be able to access restaurants, gyms, museums and cinemas.

Austria: curfew from 27

Austria has announced that vaccination will be mandatory in February. Until then, new squeezes have been foreseen: on December 27 the curfew will return at 10 pm for bars and restaurants. As regards New Year’s Eve, no further measures are planned, but the president of the national task force “Gecko” Katharina Reich asked the Austrians to celebrate “possibly outdoors, in a small context and only with vaccinated people”.

France: New Year’s Eve without parties in Paris

The Ministry of Health introduced the Super Green Pass following the Italian example. The technical-scientific committee has called for new squeezes, including the possibility of adopting “limitations on collective activities or curfews”. Meanwhile, the classic New Year’s parties have been canceled in Paris. No concerts or fireworks, to avoid crowds.

Netherlands: lockdown from December 19th to January 14th

Despite 85% of the vaccinated, the Netherlands has been in “lockdown” since 19 December. Until January 14, only essential activities, ie pharmacies and supermarkets, will remain open until 8 pm. Down the shutter for the entertainment and culture categories (museums, cinemas, concert halls). Restaurants and bars only work with take-out and home delivery. Christmas meetings with a maximum of two guests per day, with the exception of the days of Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, when the number can rise to 4. Outdoor meetings only with groups of two people, if they are outside the family unit.

Germany: big events without spectators

From next December 28, the Germans will be able to organize private gatherings only with vaccinated people and up to a maximum of ten participants. Clubs and discos will close, again from the 28th. Football, as well as other major events, will return behind closed doors. However, the return to the lockdown, in the Dutch wake, is not excluded.

Belgium: stop at the Christmas markets

Christmas markets and winter villages closed in Belgium. Stop also at shows, indoor congresses and other mass events. Cinemas and theaters are also closed. Shops open, but with a maximum of two visitors at a time. Behind closed doors, as in Germany, sporting events.

Denmark: cinemas and theaters closed

Denmark has tried to react to the wave by closing (for now) only theaters, cinemas and museums. Bars and restaurants open, with an hourly limit set at 11pm.

Sweden: smart working is back

Smart working is back in Sweden from today, Thursday 23 December. The other measures envisaged: limit of 50 people in private meetings; only table service in bars, restaurants and large events; sports activities only outdoors; distance learning (if necessary) in universities.