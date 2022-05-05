The ‘ranking’ of Joss Whedon’s films: ‘Serenity’ or ‘The Avengers’?

Until not so many years ago, Joss Whedon (b. 1964) was known above all for his tv series. Especially thanks to Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003), Firefly (2002-2003) and Agents of SHIELD (2013-2020), but his are also the spin off from the first, Angel (1999-2004), starring David Boreanaz’s character and Charisma Carpenter’s Cordelia Chase; Y Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog (2008), doll house (2009-2010) and The Nevers (since 2021).

However, the New York filmmaker started as a screenwriter from roseanne (1988-2018), and he owns the script for the film directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui (1992) on which the series about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers is based, part of the toy story (1995), for which he received his only Oscar nomination, Alien: Resurrection (1997), that of Titan AE (2000) six hands, the one with The cabin in the woods (2011) with Drew Goddard and the of In Your Eyes (2014).

In addition, he has written the the five feature films he has made; and comics from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, serenity Y Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blogfor which he won an Emmy, and others from Marvel about the X-Men, Spider-Man and Runaways and of Batman with Superman. However, we do not know his creative future after the accusations of workplace harassment against him by the interpreters Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot and Charisma Carpenter between July 2020 and February 2021.

The opinion of specialized critics on the work as director of Joss Whedon

The numbers shown in the section of Rotten Tomatoes for critics they are the following in terms of Joss Whedon’s films, ordering them from best to worst:

The Avengers (2012): average grade of 8.1 out of 10 in 363 reviews. Much ado About Nothing (2012): mean of 7.6 in 176 reviews. serenity (2005): mean of 7.2 in 187 reviews. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): mean of 6.8 in 376 reviews. League of Justice (2017): mean of 5.3 in 408 reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers’ opinion

We go back to Rotten Tomatoesbut this time for the first ranking of Joss Whedon’s films as voted by its users:

The Avengers: average mark of 4.4 out of 5 with more than 250,000 votes. serenity: half of 4.3 with more than 250,000 votes. Avengers: Age of Ultron: half of 4 with more than 250,000 votes. Much ado About Nothing: half of 3.8 with more than 25,000 votes. League of Justice: half of 3.7 with more than 100,000 votes.

Opinion of IMDb moviegoers

On the other hand, these are the data that you also provide us IMDb on public opinion:

The Avengers: average mark of 8 out of 10 with 1,351,354 votes. serenity: half of 7.8 with 293,609 votes. Avengers: Age of Ultron: half of 7.3 with 829,865 votes. Much ado About Nothing: half of 7 with 16,637 votes. League of Justice: half of 6.1 with 440,900 votes.

FilmAffinity moviegoers’ opinion

And, to finish, here we have the information that it offers us FilmAffinity:

The Avengers: average mark of 6.9 out of 10 with 80,428 votes. serenity: half of 6.3 with 17,272 votes. Avengers: Age of Ultron: half of 6.3 with 45,829 votes. Much ado About Nothing: half of 6.1 with 1,485 votes. League of Justice: half of 5.3 with 23,077 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of Joss Whedon

Perhaps the fact that Joss Whedon has been behind the camera on a few occasions, only for five films, makes it easier for We find no fundamental differences in the rankings of specialized critics and moviegoers who vote on the internet. But, when it comes to other directors with the same number on their resume, such as their compatriots James Gunn or Mel Gibson, this is not the case.

In any case, one comes across absolute unanimity on the hard data from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and FilmAffinity and, for both professional analysts and viewers on all three platforms, Joss Whedon’s best film is the one where he brought together five Marvel superheroes against an alien invasion commanded by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in The Avengers.

Furthermore, for all of them, as the worst no other can be pointed out League of Justice. Although he is not credited on IMDb as the director of it, the truth is that most of the footage is his own. The original person in charge was Zack Snyder, who could not continue due to the suicide of his daughter Autumn and in 2021 he released a version more his own. Joss Whedon was a screenwriter and Warner Bros. got hold of him.



