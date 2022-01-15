The ranking of supermarkets – ilGiornale.it

What do Italians buy in supermarkets and, above all, where do they shop? It has been estimated that each Italian family spends an average of € 209 per month on food, products used for personal and home hygiene. The consumer protection association Other consumption verified, through a survey carried out thanks to almost 10 thousand people interviewed with an online questionnaire, which supermarkets are preferred by users and the best-selling products on the market. Here is the ranking at the end of the survey.

The supermarkets most appreciated by Italians

Altroconsumo has divided the rankings into four categories:

As far as hypermarkets and supermarkets are concerned, the winner is long S (81 points). In second place Ipercoop / Coop & Coop (80 points), while on the podium, in third position, was Coop (78 points). Local distribution, on the other hand, saw Pewex prevail, which operates in Rome, on an equal footing with Cadoro, a brand widespread in Veneto. For discounters, the top three favorites by Italian consumers are Aldi, Eurospin and Prix. Finally, the online stores awarded are Iperal, Unes and Alì.

What are the reasons that push consumers to choose the supermarket they trust?

The investigation, also reported by Corriere della Sera, investigated an important aspect: what is the criterion adopted by Italians to choose one supermarket over another? The main reason is given by the comfort (35% of consumers are for convenience). The other key factor is savings (21% of respondents decide on the basis of prices). The shopping is generally done in the traditional way, ie in person (63%). Few people buy groceries online, even as the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic is gradually changing consumer habits.

What are the most purchased products

Other consumption also provided the list of Italian favorite products, the ones that end up most in consumers’ shopping carts. Surprisingly, in first place are the dairy product (77% of cases), then we have fruit and vegetables (70%), household cleaning products (66%), personal hygiene products (61%) and meat (55%). On payment methods, the credit card wins over cash. More and more Italians prefer to pay electronically rather than with traditional banknotes.