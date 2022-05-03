the ranking of the 10 best-selling cell phone brands in the world in 2022

While the positions of the three big cell phone manufacturers remain firm (Apple regained second place), Chinese brands began 2022 losing momentum in the ranking of best-selling smartphones.

Global smartphone shipments marked a worrying decline of 12.9% compared to the same period last yearaccording to global shipping figures managed by the consultant Odyssey.

The analysis revealed that during the first quarter, mobile shipments reached 308 million units and that the negative growth trend has been repeated consecutively in the last three quarters.

In particular, that of Chinese manufacturerswhich drastically reduced their share due to the slowdown in the domestic market.



This is the ranking. (Photo: Omnia)

The spread of Covid-19 in China, particularly in the first quarter of 2022, has had a negative impact on the supply chain and demand for phones, as the Chinese government closed major cities, including Shenzhen and Shanghai.

This, added to the contraction in consumption caused by the continuing economic slowdown, resulted in a sharp drop in shipments from Chinese companieswhich largely depend on domestic demand.

Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to have a negative impact on demand in the second quarter, as it affects not only these two countries but also other regions. Below is the full ranking.

Samsung



The S Pen is stored inside the new Samsung Galaxy S 22.

The firm remains immovable at the top with a total of 73.8 million smartphonessustaining its power in teams that cover the three ranges and intermediate levels.

However, it experienced a decrease of 2.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, but an increase 6.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Samsung’s market share increased by 2.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year to 24% due to the small decline in shipments compared to Chinese rivals.

Samsung’s dependence on China is very low, both for production and sales. In 2019, all manufacturing plants were removed and currently only a few models are produced through ODM partners.

It is clear that the company’s commitment is far from the Chinese market, since the sales of its equipment have remained below 1% for several years.

The Samsung Galaxy A and S series recently launched this year and the previous S series FE models are selling fast and steadily.

Manzana



Tim Cook during the presentation of the Phone 13 Pro at Apple Park. Reuters photo.

placed a total of 56.4 million units and its market share increased significantly to 18.3%. iPhone share in the first quarter rose from 13.3% in 2019, to 14.0% in 2020, and 15.6% in 2021 to 18.3% this year. Which implies four consecutive years of increases.

Shipment volume increased 2.5% compared to the same period last year, making it one of only three companies to post year-over-year growth among the top 10 brands.

Apple’s dominance in the premium market is becoming more and more solid. iPhone 13 sales expanded compared to the 12 series, contributing to overall shipment growth.

Xiaomi



Xiaomi Store, the first store of the brand in Argentina.

It marked a slight setback as it sent 42.4 million of units and lost the second place in the general table. In the first quarter, 7.1 million less than the 49.5 million units last year.

Intensified competition with other Chinese companies in India and Southeast Asia, which are Xiaomi’s main markets, and the decline of the domestic market, caused its retreat.

However, the reliance on the Chinese domestic market was relatively low compared to Oppo and Vivo, so the year-over-year (YoY) shipment decline was 14.3%, allowing it to continue in the list of top marks.

Oppo and Vivo

Relying heavily on China’s domestic market, they shipped 25.3 million and 24.1 million smartphones respectively, down 33.1% and 36.9% from the same period last year.

As a result, the two companies’ market shares fell to 8.2% and 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

In addition to weakening local smartphone demand in China, Honor’s growing business led the two companies to lose market share and shipments. More than half of Oppo and Vivo shipments come from the local market.

Honor



The new cell phones of the family of Chinese Honor cell phones. Photo: MWC 2022.

The other two companies that posted year-on-year growth were Honor and Realme. Honor, which has a local presence through importers, is steadily increasing its market share in China and Realme in India.

After being separated from Huawei in November 2020, Honor was excluded from US sanctions. After reorganizing the product range, quarterly shipments have remained around 15 million units since the second half of 2021.

In the first quarter, Honor shipments were 15.2 million units, an increase of 322.2% and 1.3% from the previous one.

Motorola and Huawei

coursed 12 million units and 5.6 million, respectively. Motorola, which is filling vacancies at LG and in North and South America, has turned to the mid-range, where it is a favorite.

While Huawei, which can only sell 4G smartphones, is experiencing difficulties in expanding the market in China. Market share fell sharply from 4.2% last year to 1.8% this year.

SL