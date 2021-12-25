The ranking of the 10 most viewed films in cinemas in 2021

With the end of 2021 also the box offices are taking stock of the year just ended and the most watched film of the last twelve months has just been revealed. As reported by fanpage.it, the most seen in Italy was Spider-man – No way home which sees the protagonist Tom Holland. The film, released a few days ago, is enjoying incredible success worldwide and beyond. Especially in Italy, in fact, there were stellar figures.

In second place, however, we find Eternals with Angelina Jolie And Richard Madden. Still on the podium, but in third place, he ranks No time to die, twenty-fifth film dedicated to James Bond that sees Daniel Craig as the beloved secret agent.

Below is the complete list of the ten most viewed films in Italy in 2021:





Spider-Man No Way Home (Sony / Marvel USA Warner Bros Italy distribution) from 15/12

Collection € 11,226,278 Eternals (USA Disney / Marvel) from 3/11

Collection € 8,404,961 No Time To Diand (USA Universal) from 09/30

Collection € 8,016,723 Dunes (USA Warner Bros) from 09/16

Collection € 7,318,081 Venom – Carnage’s Fury (USA Sony / Warner Bros) from 14/10

Collection € 7,108,800 Me Against You – The mystery of the enchanted school (USA Warner Bros) from 18/08

Revenue € 5,097,100 F9 Fast & Furious (USA Universal)

Collection € 4,864,243 Black Widow (USA Disney) from 7/07

Total collection € 4,772,899 Encanto (USA Disney) from 11/24

Collection € 4,345,336 Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (USA Marvel / Disney) from 1/09

Total income € 3,822,820