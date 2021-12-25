News

The ranking of the 10 most viewed films in cinemas in 2021

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

With the end of 2021 also the box offices are taking stock of the year just ended and the most watched film of the last twelve months has just been revealed. As reported by fanpage.it, the most seen in Italy was Spider-man – No way home which sees the protagonist Tom Holland. The film, released a few days ago, is enjoying incredible success worldwide and beyond. Especially in Italy, in fact, there were stellar figures.

In second place, however, we find Eternals with Angelina Jolie And Richard Madden. Still on the podium, but in third place, he ranks No time to die, twenty-fifth film dedicated to James Bond that sees Daniel Craig as the beloved secret agent.

Below is the complete list of the ten most viewed films in Italy in 2021:

  1. Spider-Man No Way Home (Sony / Marvel USA Warner Bros Italy distribution) from 15/12
    Collection € 11,226,278
  2. Eternals (USA Disney / Marvel) from 3/11
    Collection € 8,404,961
  3. No Time To Diand (USA Universal) from 09/30
    Collection € 8,016,723
  4. Dunes (USA Warner Bros) from 09/16
    Collection € 7,318,081
  5. Venom – Carnage’s Fury (USA Sony / Warner Bros) from 14/10
    Collection € 7,108,800
  6. Me Against You – The mystery of the enchanted school (USA Warner Bros) from 18/08
    Revenue € 5,097,100
  7. F9 Fast & Furious (USA Universal)
    Collection € 4,864,243
  8. Black Widow (USA Disney) from 7/07
    Total collection € 4,772,899
  9. Encanto (USA Disney) from 11/24
    Collection € 4,345,336
  10. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (USA Marvel / Disney) from 1/09
    Total income € 3,822,820

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The best streaming movies set in Hawaii

October 1, 2021

Ripple: 44 million fund for solar

November 11, 2021

HBO brings together an “extraordinary” cast for the miniseries from the creator of Enlightened

September 25, 2021

George Clooney and Brad Pitt together again in a movie

October 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button