the ranking of the 10 richest sportsmen in the world

In Italy, football reigns supreme and therefore we are led to think that the richest people are footballers. Of course, some are not doing badly at all, but only two (and everyone more or less knows who they are) have a wealth capable of entering the top 10 of the richest sportsmen of all time. I am, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi. But both are off the podium.

The specialized newspaper Sportico, which listed the 25 richest athletes in the world in 2021, was responsible for drawing up the ranking of the Scrooge sports. Only 5 are – or have been – footballers. It is about Neymar (21 °), David Beckham (12th), Lionel Messi (8th) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5th). Only the last two enter the top 10. But who are the other billionaire sportsmen?

25. Derek Jeter (USA), baseball player: $ 555 million in estimated assets;

24. Peyton Manning (USA), American football: $ 570 million;

23. Oscar de la Hoya (USA), boxing: 580 million dollars;

22. Jeff Gordon (USA), pilot: $ 595 million;

21. Neymar (BRA), footballer: $ 615 million;

20. Lewis Hamilton (GBR), pilot: $ 620 million;

19. Kevin Durant (USA), basketball: $ 625 million;

18. Manny Pacquaio (Philippines), boxing: $ 630 million;

17. Alex Rodriguez (USA), baseball: $ 650 million;

16. Mike Tyson (USA), boxing: 775 million dollars;

15. Greg Norman (AUS), golf: $ 815 million;

14. Shaquille O’Neal (USA), basketball: $ 870 million;

13. Kobe Bryant (USA), basketball: 930 million dollars;

13. Kobe Bryant (USA), basketball: 930 million dollars;

12. David Beckham (GBR), footballer: $ 1.05 billion;

11. Phil Mickelson (USA), golf: $ 1.08 billion.

