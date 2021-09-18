The ranking of the 100 most influential characters of 2021 according to Time

There is also the Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the list of the 100 most influential characters according to Time, the US magazine that every year draws up the prestigious ranking. The list, divided by categories, gathers politicians, actors, singers, sportsmen, entrepreneurs and inventors. The former ECB number one is the only Italian on the list, within the Leader category. A surprise, perhaps, but not for the insiders, aware of Draghi’s influence not only in Italy but also in Europe.
Below is the list of the 100 most influential personalities on the planet in 2021 according to Time magazine.
Icons
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Alexei Navalny
Sherrilyn Ifill
Shohei Ohtani
Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara
Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi
Naomi Osaka
Britney Spears
Dolly Parton
Cathy Park Hong
Nasrin Sotoudeh
Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd
Pioneers
Billie Eilish
Adi Utarini
Felwine Sarr and Benedicte Savoy
Aurora James
Phyllis Omido
Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant
Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz
Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung
Ben Crum
Sunisa Lee
Fatih Birol
Adar Poonawalla
Frans Trimmermans
Roger Cox
Dorottya Redai
Giants
Simone Biles
Shonda Rhimes
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Youn Yuh Jung
Angelique Kidjo
Luiza Trajano
Tim Cook
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Tom Brady
Allyson Felix
Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault
Artists
Kate Winslet
Chloé Zhao
Scarlett Johansson
Jessica B. Harris
Tracee Ellis Ross
NK Jemisin
Daniel Kaluuya
Barbara Kruger
Bad Bunny
Jason Sudeikis
Lil Nas X
Bowen Yang
Mark Bradford
Steven Yeun
Omar Sy
Kane Brown
Leader
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Xi Jinping
Kamala Harris
Tucker Carlson
Stacey Abrams
Donald Trump
Mahbouba Seraj
Ebrahim Raisi
Mamata Banerjee
Elisa Loncon Antileo
Joe Biden
Liz Cheney
Mario Draghi
Naftali Bennett
Nayib Bukele
Nerendra Modi
Joe Manchin
Rochelle Walensky
Ron Klain
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Innovators
Jensen Huang
Adrienne Banfiel Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Mary Barra
MiMi Aung
Viya
Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh
Sara Menker
Elon Musk
Katalin Kariko
John Nkengasong
Vitalik Buterin
Barney Graham
Kengo Kuma
Lidia Morawska.
