The ranking of the 100 most influential characters of 2021 according to Time

There is also the Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the list of the 100 most influential characters according to Time, the US magazine that every year draws up the prestigious ranking. The list, divided by categories, gathers politicians, actors, singers, sportsmen, entrepreneurs and inventors. The former ECB number one is the only Italian on the list, within the Leader category. A surprise, perhaps, but not for the insiders, aware of Draghi’s influence not only in Italy but also in Europe.

Below is the list of the 100 most influential personalities on the planet in 2021 according to Time magazine.

Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Alexei Navalny

Sherrilyn Ifill

Shohei Ohtani

Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara

Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi

Naomi Osaka

Britney Spears

Dolly Parton

Cathy Park Hong

Nasrin Sotoudeh

Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd

Pioneers

Billie Eilish

Adi Utarini

Felwine Sarr and Benedicte Savoy

Aurora James

Phyllis Omido

Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant

Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz

Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung

Ben Crum

Sunisa Lee

Fatih Birol

Adar Poonawalla

Frans Trimmermans

Roger Cox

Dorottya Redai

Giants

Simone Biles

Shonda Rhimes

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Youn Yuh Jung

Angelique Kidjo

Luiza Trajano

Tim Cook

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz

Tom Brady

Allyson Felix

Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault

Artists

Kate Winslet

Chloé Zhao

Scarlett Johansson

Jessica B. Harris

Tracee Ellis Ross

NK Jemisin

Daniel Kaluuya

Barbara Kruger

Bad Bunny

Jason Sudeikis

Lil Nas X

Bowen Yang

Mark Bradford

Steven Yeun

Omar Sy

Kane Brown

Leader

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Xi Jinping

Kamala Harris

Tucker Carlson

Stacey Abrams

Donald Trump

Mahbouba Seraj

Ebrahim Raisi

Mamata Banerjee

Elisa Loncon Antileo

Joe Biden

Liz Cheney

Mario Draghi

Naftali Bennett

Nayib Bukele

Nerendra Modi

Joe Manchin

Rochelle Walensky

Ron Klain

Abdul Ghani Baradar

Innovators

Jensen Huang

Adrienne Banfiel Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Mary Barra

MiMi Aung

Viya

Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh

Sara Menker

Elon Musk

Katalin Kariko

John Nkengasong

Vitalik Buterin

Barney Graham

Kengo Kuma

Lidia Morawska.

