The ranking of the best action movies, they are the best ever

What are the best action movies ever? The ranking is revealed to us by Sky which on its portal dedicated to the show collects a list of 30 films not to be missed for those who love the adrenaline that only the action movie can give.

Best action movies, the ranking

So here is a ranking of 30 titles chosen by Sky experts who, after all, as far as cinema is concerned, since Pay TV has been broadcasting some of the best films released in theaters for years, well before the various streaming platforms took hold all over the world. Below is the title, year, director and main cast of the selected films:

30. Bad Boys (1995) – DIRECTOR: Michael Bay – ACTORS: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Tea Leoni, Joe Pantoliano, Theresa Randle

29. Crank (2006) – DIRECTOR: Neveldine / Taylor – CAST: Jason Statham, Amy Smart, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Carlos Sanz, Efren Ramirez

28. The Rock (1996) – DIRECTOR: Michael Bay – ACTORS: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris, William Forsythe, David Morse, John Spencer

27. Mission Impossible Fallout (2018) – DIRECTOR: Christopher McQuarrie – ACTORS: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Simon Pegg, Sean Harris, Ving Rhames, Joey Ansah

26. Rambo (1982) – DIRECTOR: Ted Kotcheff – ACTORS: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Brian Dennehy

25. Escape from New York (1981) – DIRECTOR: John Carpenter – ACTORS: Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence, Isaac Hayes, Season Hubley, Adrienne Barbeau, Harry Dean Stanton

24. Point Break (1991) – DIRECTOR: Kathryn Bigelow – ACTORS: Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Lori Petty, Gary Busey

23. Ong-Bak – Born to fight (2003) – DIRECTOR: Prachya Pinkaew – ACTORS: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol

22. Triple Frontier (2019) – DIRECTOR: JC Chandor – ACTORS: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, Adria Arjona, Sheila Vand

21.

1917 (2020) – DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes – ACTORS: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch

20. Commando (1985) – DIRECTOR: Mark L. Lester – ACTORS: Arnold Schwarzenegger

19. Battle Royale (2000) – DIRECTOR: Kinji Fukasaku – ACTORS: Takeshi Kitano, Tatsuya Fujiwara, Aki Maeda, Taro Yamamoto

18. The 3 of the Dragon Operation (1973) – DIRECTOR: Robert Clouse – ACTORS: Bruce Lee, Ahna Capri, John Saxon, Shih Kien, Jim Kelly, Robert Wall

17. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass – ACTORS: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, Joan Allen

16. Atomic blonde (2017) – DIRECTOR: David Leitch – ACTORS: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, Daniel Bernhardt, James Faulkner

15. Revenge (2017) – DIRECTOR: Coralie Fargeat – ACTORS: Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède, Jean-Louis Tribes

14. Drive (2011) – DIRECTOR: Nicolas Winding Refn – ACTORS: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman

13. Hard Boiled (1992) – DIRECTOR: John Woo – ACTORS: Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Philip Chan, Teresa Mo, Philip Kwok

12. Mission: Impossible (1996) – DIRECTOR: Brian De Palma – ACTORS: Tom Cruise, Emmanuelle Beart, Jon Voight, Jean Reno, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave, Ving Rhames

11. Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – DIRECTOR: David Leitch – ACTORS: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eddie Marsan

10. Heat – The challenge (1995) – DIRECTOR: Michael Mann – ACTORS: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Danny Trejo, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Henry Rollins

9. The Raid (2011) – DIRECTOR: Gareth Evans – ACTORS: Iko Uwais, Donny Alamsyah, Ray Sahetapy, Yayan Ruhian, Joe Taslim

8. John Wick 3 (2019) – DIRECTOR: Chad Stahelski – ACTORS: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Halle Berry, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Lance Reddick, Tiger Hu Chen

7. Predator (1987) – DIRECTOR: John McTiernan – ACTORS: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Sonny Landham, Jesse Ventura, Bill Duke, Elpidia Carrillo

5. Lethal Weapon (1987) – DIRECTOR: Richard Donner – ACTORS: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Tom Atkins, Darlene Love, Mitchell Ryan

4. Léon (1994) – DIRECTOR: Luc Besson – ACTORS: Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, Gary Oldman, Danny Aiello

Best action movies, podium

3.

Crystal Trap (1988) – DIRECTOR: John McTiernan – ACTORS: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Alan Rickman, Paul Gleason

2. Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) – DIRECTOR: Quentin Tarantino – ACTORS: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah

1. Mad Max – Fury Road (2015) – DIRECTOR: George Miller – ACTORS: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keyas-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz, Abbey Lee, Megan Gale

