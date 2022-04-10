The ranking of the best lovers Jennifer Lopez had

Jennifer Lopez has it all. From unparalleled sensuality, through fame and success in the entertainment industry, to a lush history of romances. The actress of Latin origin knew how to conquer several hearts and also break many others. Everything she does about herself generates interest, be it her artistic or film career, publicity or solidarity campaigns, and especially what is related to her love affair. That is why she always aroused great curiosity to know who her best lovers.

The 52-year-old interpreter knew how to be the protagonist of the entire sentimental plot that surrounds Hollywood. Through her various relationships with actors, dancers, and others, J Lo remained constant, even when she did not play roles or release new products for record labels. And in recent times she took a moment to take stock of the sexual performance of her former partners.

The Latin actress and her romances gave a lot to talk about

Who were J-Lo’s best lovers

First we can make a brief review of the former couples of Jennifer Lopez. Among the most outstanding we can mention Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Caspter Smart, Tommy Mottola; Sean Combs, Cris Judd, David Cruz, Wesley Snipes, Ojani Noa, among others. Of course, not everyone had the same impact on J-Lo’s heart and spirit.

We can start with the one she considered without a doubt her best lover: the scepter went to him… Marc Anthony. Both coincided in record productions, which organized a duet for them, but they did not fall in love until many years later. From the outset, no one bet too much on the couple, but they lasted. And she usually remembers very well her gifts for love. The dancer, without a doubt, gave everything.

He then appears to be followed by another dancer: Casper Smart. This young man several years younger than j lo it turned out to be a real find for her on several levels. He conquered her and although the romance never really took off, at least in lovemaking practices, they were able to levitate.

Another great artist of Jennifer Lopez’s intimacy was… another dancer: Chris Judd. After dancing for artists of the stature of Michael Jackson and choreographing videos for, among others, Julio Iglesias, Chris Judd (45) landed in the J.Lo universe. His first professional contact was for the video clip of ‘Love Do n’t Cost a Thing’, but little by little they became intimate and ended up getting married. The love tracks in J-Lo’s life never seem to stop.

Only you: Marc Anthony, J-Lo’s Latin lover

Sean Combs was another of the lovers favorites of Jennifer Lopez. They could have been the couple of the millennium, if not for that strange accident with shots and guns involved that almost took the singer to jail. The sexual tension between the two was indisputable, and by the looks of it, more real than we thought.