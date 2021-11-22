The ranking of the best movies on the game ⋆ News



If the world of cinema has become recognizable by means of specific images and references it also owes it to the reality of typical Las Vegas arcade games. The large American casinos are now part of popular culture and their folkloric importance is known even to those who do not attend the green table. Between literary works and feature films, over the years dozens of artists have borrowed classic elements from card games and slots on the set. Drawing up a real ranking of themed films could be complicated, also because the productions on the game have touched various genres over time, from comedy to thriller. Certainly, however, some titles are much better known than others.

Movies about bar machines and more

Those looking for slot machine movies might be disappointed. Bar machines are now going out of fashion and just take a look at a list of free vlt slots to understand that the sector is evolving and becoming more and more technological, dematerialized and, therefore, less traditional and such as to attract the attention of a screenwriter. The slots therefore act as a pure background element in the various films set in casinos, such as “Rain Man – The Rain Man”, which focuses mostly on blackjack. It is said that Dustin Hoffman was being watched on sight in gambling halls to avoid getting carried away while he was busy shooting this famous movie with Tom Cruise. We are talking about a film that has gone down in history above all for the sentimental side of the plot, relating to the relationship between two brothers who found themselves after many years on the death of their father. Even “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” expertly describes the settings that most often end up staying etched in the minds of the players. The gambling movie par excellence, however, is “21”, which concerns the background of MIT, a group of American students who years ago really won a lot in the largest casinos in the world, applying their mathematical knowledge. In a hypothetical ranking, “21” would certainly occupy the first place. Considering that recently some media has started to use the definition of “technological films”, who knows that in the near future someone will come out who talks about the most modern slots. Certainly, even the cinema will have to keep up with the times.

Luck movie

The game is closely linked to luck and when it comes to it, superstition also comes into play. It is no coincidence that in roulette or bingo many people avoid the 17th. A movie about luck can certainly be identified in “Viva Las Vegas” with Elvis Presley, in which a racing car driver found love in an attempt to make career, while losing everything. “Fever from horse”, on the other hand, is a famous Italian film starring Gigi Proietti, which tells of the misadventures of three horse racing bettors, who are far from reluctant to cheat in order to collect. The lines of “Mandrake” and of the other characters in the feature film have rightly entered the history of Italian cinema, which, however, was unable to fully appreciate the film at the time of its release, leaving it to regional TVs even before national ones to bring it. to the fore. With the passing of Proietti, not a few representatives of the last generations have recovered that film.

Gambling movies

Remaining within the Italian borders, one cannot fail to mention “Asso” with Adriano Celentano, probably the best known Italian film regarding card games. The character played by the “Molleilato” was in fact an expert poker player ready to challenge anyone, at the cost of attracting dangerous enemies. A more romantic plot was instead identified in “Kaleidoscope”, in which two young lovers did not hesitate to make up decks of cards to win at poker and dream of a comfortable life together. The theme of gambling is still in vogue and it is not excluded, therefore, that sooner or later we will see some other production in this regard. Photo by Myke Simon on Unsplash



