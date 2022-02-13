The ranking of the best-selling motorcycles in France – News

The month of January saw a 9% increase in sales in France. At the top of the favorite models, well-known and solid models such as MT-07, CB500F, R1250GS, Z900, and the new Honda NT1100

D.fter having achieved a good + 8.5% in registrations for the whole of 2021 (equal to 206,955 sales), the French motorbike and scooter market closed in profit also in the month of January recently ended.

The registrations were 10,610 (+ 9%), when those of cars suffered a -18.5%.

However, the January figure is down by 7% compared to the same month of 2020 (approximately 11,400 units, when the pandemic had not yet struck), and which for its part had grown by an important + 24% on the previous year.