The ranking of the best-selling motorcycles in France – News

The month of January saw a 9% increase in sales in France. At the top of the favorite models, well-known and solid models such as MT-07, CB500F, R1250GS, Z900, and the new Honda NT1100
February 11, 2022
D.fter having achieved a good + 8.5% in registrations for the whole of 2021 (equal to 206,955 sales), the French motorbike and scooter market closed in profit also in the month of January recently ended.
The registrations were 10,610 (+ 9%), when those of cars suffered a -18.5%.
However, the January figure is down by 7% compared to the same month of 2020 (approximately 11,400 units, when the pandemic had not yet struck), and which for its part had grown by an important + 24% on the previous year.
Motorcycles and scooters
Lthe absolute ranking of the best-selling models sees in the lead two 125 scootersbut in the top twenty there are 12 bikes.
Among these the best-selling bikes are the naked Yamaha MT-07 and Honda CB 500F.
In third position the new Honda NT1100then the two BMWs R1250GS (the sum of which would bring them within a whisker of first place overall) and the Kawasaki Z900.
The absolute Top 20 of January
|Pos. – Make and Model – Units sold
|1 – HONDA Forza 125 – 389
|2 – YAMAHA X-MAX 125 – 272
|3- YAMAHA MT-07 – 263
|4 – HONDA CB500F – 251
|5 – HONDA PCX 125 – 212
|6 – HONDA NT1100 – 197
|7 – BMW R 1250 GS Adventure – 193
|8 – BMW R1250GS – 192
|9 – KAWASAKI Z900 – 186
|10 – HONDA CB500X – 172
|11 – YAMAHA Ténéré 700 – 171
|12 – HONDA X-ADV750 – 163
|13 – YAMAHA TRACER 7 – 149
|14 – HONDA FORZA 750 – 144
|15 – HONDA CB650R – 128
|16 – YAMAHA TMAX 560 – 117
|17-YAMAHA XSR125 – 116
|18 – HONDA ADV350 – 109
|19 – TRIUMPH STREET TRIPLE – 107
|19 – TRIUMPH TRIDENT 660 – 107
Honda is first
Lin the ranking of brands sees in first position Honda (in 2021 there was the overtaking on Yamaha), with 2,578 sales, a 20% increase it’s a quote market (motorcycles and scooters) of 24%.
They follow Yamaha (1,563 and down 3.8%) and third BMWwith 1,229 sales and a small gain of 1.7%.
Down from the previous year are, among other brands, Indian (-44%), Royal Enfield (-35%) and KTM (-35%). Major percentage increases for Triumph (+ 101%), Guzzi motorcycles (+ 67%), Husqvarna and Harley-Davidson.
Good performance for the houses Italianin addition to the aforementioned Guzzi, the Aprilia, Beta, Ducati and Piaggio markets grew more.
The 20 best-selling brands
|Marche 2022 2021 Difference
|Aprilia 137 107 28.0%
|Beta 185 145 27.6%
|BMW 1.229 1.208 1.7%
|Ducati 250 205 22.0%
|Royal Enfield 175 271 -35.4%
|Gas Gas 78 58 34.5%
|Moto Guzzi 77 46 67.4%
|Harley-D. 195 124 57.3%
|Honda 2,578 2,150 19.9%
|Husqvarna 184 117 57.3%
|Indian 65 117 -44.4%
|KTM 356 543 -34.4%
|Kawasaki 650 782 -16.9%
|Kymco 200 134 49.3%
|Piaggio 253 230 10.0%
|Sherco 117 107 9.3%
|Suzuki 248 230 7.8%
|SYM 120 87 37.9%
|Triumph 641 318 101.6%
|Yamaha 1,563 1,625 -3.8%
|Total 10,610 9,731 +9.0%