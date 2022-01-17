The ranking of the best-selling SUVs in Italy in 2021

The most popular cars in Italy today are SUVs, which have also achieved great success throughout 2021. Starting from the Stellantis Group models, such as Jeep, to the brand new Dacia Spring, and countless other models, let’s see what the Best-selling SUVs in Italy in 2021.

A figure from last year is very significant: for the first time in the Bel Paese the number of registrations of ‘high wheel’ models has exceeded that of sedans, it had never happened before. Making a sum with even off-road vehicles and crossovers, 2021 totaled 710,800 registrations against 658,389 for sedans. Almost half of Italians therefore decided to buy an SUV. Models such as minivans and station wagons have seen a big drop in registrations.

SUV registrations in 2021 in Italy

In 2020, sedans were still at the top of the market, the best-selling in Italy, with a 46.1% share, and the SUVs followed them, had already conquered a lot of ground, reaching 45.2%. 2021 was the very first year that crossovers, off-roaders and SUVs overtook sedans, in a very short time, if we think that in 2019 SUVs were at 42.4%, against the market share of 46.7% of sedans, always at the top.

Let’s see which were however the most loved and sold SUVs in Italy last year, thanks to the numbers and rankings provided by Unrae.

The SUVs preferred by Italians in 2021

In first place is Jeep Renegade, with 35,334 registrations, successful car of the Stellantis Group, ready for its new restyling for 2022. Then follows the Fiat 500X, also ready for important news, with 31,982 units sold. The podium is totally Stellantis, given that in third place we find Jeep Compass (28,570 registrations).

One step away from the podium, in fourth place, comes Ford Puma (28,556), followed by Volkswagen T-Roc (28,341) and Renault Captur, with a total of 28,225 units sold in Italy in 2021. It is the turn of Dacia Duster, the Low-cost SUV, which earns the ranking position week, with 27,077 registrations. Followed by Peugeot 2008 (the best-selling car of the Lion, with 25,505 registrations last year in the Bel Paese), Volkswagen T-Cross (24,009) and closed the Top 10 Peugeot 3008 (20,878 units sold).

The most successful models

The success of the Jeep Renegade in Italy was great, the absolute favorite of the year. We then move on to electric SUVs, which are still ‘for a few’ in Italy. Zero-emission cars are spreading, it is true, but the still high prices for some and the scarcity of charging stations limit the segment. In this category, the best-selling was the brand new Dacia Spring, presented a few months ago on the Italian market, but capable of obtaining a great success (it totaled 5,496 registrations in 2021). In the ranking of the best-selling electric SUVs in Italy there are also Peugeot e-2008 in second place and Volkswagen ID.4 in third.

As for finally plug-in hybrid SUVs, the undisputed domination is in the hands of Jeep Compass. A new and expanding market, dominated by the very successful car. The little sister Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid 4xe follows in second place and finally, on the podium, in third position we find the Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrid Recharge.