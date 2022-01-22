The ranking of the best-selling used cars in Italy in 2021

We have known for two years now that unfortunately the auto market is experiencing a very difficult time; the Coronavirus pandemic, since the beginning of 2020, has marked an unprecedented crisis in the automotive sector. As if that weren’t enough, the shortage of semiconductors is also of great concern today to aggravate the situation even more.

We have seen it several times in the past months, unfortunately microchips and other components are missing fundamental for the production of cars. Deliveries of new vehicles are lagging behind, and the auto market, rather than recovering, continues to sink into an unprecedented crisis. In this very difficult context, where for Italian motorists unfortunately this year, it seems, there will be no new car incentives, we are increasingly relying on the second-hand market. Unfortunately, the financial resources of many citizens and families are decreasing, there are no bonuses that can help to buy new cars and delays in deliveries obviously discourage buyers.

Used car sales in 2021: + 13.2% compared to 2020 data

The data speaks volumes, the used car market closed 2021 with a + 13.2% on 2020. A golden year for second-hand cars, there was in fact a huge increase in ownership changes. The numbers recorded in 2021 are practically the same as in 2019, with only -2.3% less than in the pre-Covid era. Let’s try to make it clear what is the importance that the used car market has on the entire sector: suffice it to say that last year for every 100 new cars registered, there were 200 used cars registered with change of ownership (direct source ACI).

The preferred engines in the second-hand market

If as far as new cars are concerned, hybrid and electric cars are increasingly successful and all alternative engines gain more and more important shares, in a historical moment in which the energy transition becomes increasingly essential to reduce emissions and pollution, on the car market use instead diesel and petrol models continue to be the most popular, even those fueled by diesel ended 2021 with a 56.3% share.

The prices of used cars in 2021

Last year, the great success of used cars did go up average prices of these vehicles. After a slight decline in the first part of the year, since August the turnaround has been progressive but very strong, thanks to the fact that buying a new car in the current crisis we are experiencing has become increasingly difficult and deliveries are overdue.

The ranking of the best-selling used cars

Among the best-selling used cars in Italy in 2021 there are certainly the smaller ones, the comfortable city cars for everyday trips around the city. Fiat Panda, which for years has been the favorite on the Italian car market, is also confirmed at the top of the ranking of the best-selling used models both on petrol, LPG and methane. Many are the cars of the Stellantis Group loved by the Italians who choose second-hand cars: we have the Fiat 500, the Fiat Grande Punto and the Lancia Ypsilon among the most popular. On the other hand, among the foreigners, the Volkswagen Golf is undoubtedly successful, ranking first among diesel models, Renault Zoe is the best-selling used electric, Toyota Yaris the favorite among hybrids.