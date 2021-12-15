Business

The ranking of the best supermarket biscuits on the market

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
Shortbread biscuits, Gocciole, Macine: what’s the difference? And above all, what are the best biscuits for breakfast to buy at the supermarket? The ranking.

On the market today there are an infinite variety of biscuits: artisanal, industrial, chocolate, spiced, filled with jam… In short: there is something for all tastes. But what are the better cookies for breakfast to buy at the supermarket? Altroconsumo has drawn up a ranking of the best brands on the market, let’s see what they are.

The story of the best biscuits in the world

Cookies also have one history and it’s very old. It even goes back to the Latins who used to call it “Biscoctus”, or cooked twice. However, the tradition of these much-loved sweets belongs to a mythical tale of Greek origin: the Argonautics. According to legend, Jason, one of the greatest Argonauts of the time, commissioned the cook to prepare bread to be loaded with the rest of the sailors to venture out in search of the famous golden fleece.

The cook, however, fell asleep after preparing what was requested and the loaves, cooked for too long, became small, crumbly, exactly like biscuits! So Jason still decided to take them by boat, being amazed by their long conservation period. Thus was born the panis nauticus, sailors’ bread: the forerunner of our beloved biscuits.

The ranking of the best supermarket biscuits on the market

Other consumption has drawn up a ranking of the best supermarket biscuits on the market based on the fundamental quality-price ratio. In fact, whether for breakfast or for a snack, shortbread biscuits must be nutritious, tasty and at an affordable price. So let’s see the list of the best shortbread biscuits to buy at the supermarket.

  1. Colussi Zuppalatte
  2. Granturquoise Colussi
  3. Colussi Nic Nac
  4. Sweet crunchy cereal biscuits (Eurospin)
  5. Balocco Novellini
  6. Carrefour Crunchy biscocereale
  7. Balocco Pastefrolle
  8. Balocco Zuppole
  9. Divella Classic optimal morning fantasies
  10. Sweet Novellini (Eurospin).

How to orient yourself in choosing the best shortbread biscuits?

Finding your way around the vast selection of shortbread biscuits available on supermarket shelves is not at all easy. Indeed, there are better products than others, but how to distinguish them? First of all: pay attention to the label of nutritional values. One of the very first things to note is the amount of sugar, fat, palm oil, protein and fiber. Furthermore, particular attention should be paid to type of ingredients, such as flours (wholemeal, refined), butter, cream or any vegetable oils used in the preparation.

