The ranking of the cities where the bill arrives

The survey conducted by the National Consumers Union on the price increases of bills and primary services in Italy has reserved a series of surprises. First of all, despite some costs such as electricity and gas are regulated by the Authority, the study revealed even significant disparities between the various Italian cities. The data came out by analyzing the October inflation figures released by Istat. The devaluation grew precisely due to the generalized increase in the prices of electricity, heating oil and gas, a blow which on average resulted in an increase of 355 euros per family per year. Still, not all citizens will pay the same money.

Cities where bills are more expensive

From north to south, but also in the same geographical areas bill prices are different. The most expensive city is undoubtedly Verona, which recorded a 37.5% increase in costs compared to October last year. Immediately after, Bologna is ranked, with an annual increase of 36.4%. Emilia Romagna is on the podium with two other cities: Forlì and Cesena with an increase of 34.5%. Followed by Bolzano, with a 33.9% price increase and the first center in the south, Avellino, with 33.5%. The other cities included in the top ten are: Trento (+ 32.2%), Lodi (+ 31.8%), Pordenone (+ 31.1%), Varese (+ 30.7%), Vicenza and Udine ( which both recorded a + 30.5%). It is better in Cagliari (+ 18.5%), Sassari (+ 18.6%), Catania (+ 19%). Palermo (+ 23.1%) and Rome (+ 23.6%).

The increases on transport

As far as transport is concerned, there was an 8.7% increase in costs, with an average annual increase per family of 301 euros. Again, the evidence on the rise in prices of gas, diesel and gas and accessories of vehicles subject to wear confirm that citizens pay different figures depending on where they live. The most harassed city is Grosseto, where there was a 21.1% increase. Gorizia (+ 15.3%), Trieste (+ 15.1%), Udine (+ 14.5%), Potenza (+ 14.1%), Ascoli Piceno (+ 13.7%) followed closely. , Cosenza (+ 13.6%), Pordenone (+ 13.5%), Novara, Venice and Padua (+ 13%) and Alessandria (+ 12.7%).

The centers where petrol, diesel and gas are paid less