The ranking of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, but their films do not come out in theaters

In fifth place we have Leonardo DiCaprio. For the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, he earned a whopping 30 million dollars. And this ranking starts with the streaming giant. If you are surprised that in fifth place there is a film that does not have its focus on the theater, you will see what comes next.

We start with two heavyweights of the current star system always very popular with the public. Will Smith grossed $ 40 million for King Richard. Oscar winner Denzel Washington for The Little Things took home the same amount. In second place we find Dwayne Johnson. In America he is very popular and his action films always make a lot of money. He snatched $ 50 million from Amazon with the Red One production. So streaming and not cinema.

In first place we find Daniel Craig, the one who currently wears the role of 007 James Bond. 100 million dollars for a dinner with a crime on Netflix. In short, the strongest remuneration now they no longer come from the cinema but from streaming. When Netflix debuted a few years ago with sophisticated and innovative TV series like House of Cards, no one could have imagined it. Even those who magnified the novelty represented by these high-profile series could hardly have foreseen that this kind of productions could have supplanted the hall in the hearts of fans and in the wallets of the stars.

This is the current trend of the market to reward films made for smartphone and TV screens more than those for cinema. Indeed, as the case of Disney – Marvel films born for the cinema, but then diverted to the company’s streaming platform has shown: online also attracts what is not designed for it.

Certainly part of this trend is due to the restrictions imposed by the covid. But perhaps it is also true that the pandemic has only acted as a catalyst for a deeper dynamic.