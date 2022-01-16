That of the CEO is a role of great responsibility, and for this reason very well paid. Also CEO of the gaming world earn millions and millions of dollars, as shown the ranking of the highest paid of 2020 written by Games One.

Games One has compiled the ranking by analyzing the documents of numerous companies and extrapolating data relating to salary, bonuses, shares and other monetary benefits. He then found that the highest paid gaming CEO of 2020 was Robert Antokol, who earned $ 372 million leading Playtika, an Israeli free-to-play company you’ve probably never heard of. To his credit he has games such as Solitaire Grand Harvest, Vegas Downtown Slots and World Series of Poker.

In second place there is instead a well-known personality, Activision’s Bobby Kotick, which in 2020 earned $ 154.6 million, less than half of its Israeli colleague. Last April, Kotick cut his salary by 50% to help the company meet financial targets, while in October he cut it by 99% to just $ 62,000 (the minimum required by US law) to give a signal of change. after Activision’s heavy employee harassment complaint. Next year, therefore, we will hardly see him so high in the rankings. Closes the podium Andrew Paradise of Skillz, a mobile eSports platform, which earned $ 103 million. Below you will find the Top 10.

Top 10 highest paid gaming CEOs in 2020

Robert Antokol (Playtika) – $ 372 million Robert Kotick (Activision Blizzard) – $ 154.6 million Andrew Paradise (Skillz) – $ 103.3 million Andrew Wilson (EA) – $ 34.7 million Frank Gibeau (Zynga) – $ 32 million John Riccitiello (Unity Software) – $ 22 million Strauss Zelnick (Take-Two Interactive) – $ 18.1 million Taek-Jin Kim (NCsoft) – $ 15.4 million Min-Liang Tan (Razer) – $ 10.4 million Debbie Bestwick (Team17) – $ 10.2 million

Find the complete leaderboard on the Games One website. Among others known, include Yosuke Matsuda of Square Enix in 17th position with 4.1 million dollars, Nintendo’s Shuntaro Furukawa in 19th with 2.8 million dollars, Marcin Iwiński and Adam Kiciński of CD Projekt RED in 26th and 27th with one million each, and Yves Guillemot of Ubisoft in 28th with 900 thousand dollars.